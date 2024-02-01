£150bn of investment opportunities in the UK set to be discussed as political, real estate, and investment leaders confirmed to speak at industry leading event

Around £150 billion worth of investment opportunities are set to be showcased and discussed at UKREiiF (The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum) this coming May as towns, cities, and counties across the UK look to meet investors and developers to bring forward sustainable and inclusive growth within their regions.

Almost 12,000 domestic and international attendees will head to Leeds in May 2024 for a three-day event where UK cities and regions will highlight opportunities and ambitions across numerous sectors, including housing, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, healthcare, energy, retail and high streets, infrastructure, leisure, and hospitality, industrial, and more.

This week, numerous speakers have been confirmed, including senior figures from the public sector and government, including:

Kerry McCarthy MP – Shadow Minister for Climate Change

Cllr Liam Robinson – Leader of Liverpool City Council

Rachel Fisher – Deputy Director at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Cllr Satvir Kaur – Leader of Southampton City Council

Duncan Wilson OBE – Chief Executive at Historic England

Natalie Forrest – Senior Responsible Officer for New Hospital Programme, NHS

Cllr Alan White – Leader of Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Claire Holland – Leader of London Borough of Lambeth

Robin Dobson – Group Property Director at Network Rail Property

Graeme Craig – Chief Executive of Places for London (formerly Transport for London Property)

Ludo Tolu – Deputy Director at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Cllr Bev Craig – Leader of Manchester City Council

Amanprit Arnold – Property X-Change Lead at Greater London Authority

Lara Newman – Chief Executive of LocatED (Department for Education)

Michelle Humphreys – Director of Strategy Projects at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Sarah Shaw – Head of Planning at Glasgow City Council

Mark Bourgeois – Interim Chief Executive of Government Property Agency

San Ting Gilmartin – Director of Capital Planning and Developments at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Mel Barrett – Chief Executive of Nottingham City Council

Ahmed Goga – Director at Great South West

Roger Mendonca – Chief Executive of Midlands Engine

John Wilkinson – Director at Western Gateway

Dr Richard Hutchins – Managing Director of the Oxford to Cambridge Pan-Regional Partnership

Clare Hayward MBE – Chair, NP11

Charlotte Goy – Chief Executive of Destination Lincolnshire

Dipti Patel – Corporate Director of Place at London Borough of Harrow

Deborah Cadman OBE – Chief Executive of Birmingham City Council

Kate Willard OBE – Chair of the Thames Estuary Growth Board

Julia Prescot – Deputy Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission

Tom Riordan – Chief Executive of Leeds City Council

Andy Williams – Director of Investment at Coventry City Council

Sarah Horden – Chair of the NHS Homes Alliance

Becca Heron – Strategic Director for Growth and Development at Manchester City Council

Mayor Tracy Brabin – West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Mayor Nik Johnson – Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Dame Linda Pollard – Chair of the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Jonathan Martin – Director of Inward Investment at London Borough of Waltham Forest

Ben Still – Managing Director of West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Pat Richie CBE – Chair of Government Property Agency

Cllr Kay Mason Billig – Leader of Norfolk County Council

Lord Iain McNicol, Vice-Chair of the APPG for ESG

Amira Amzour – Deputy Director for Water Strategy and Environment at Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

James Heath – Chief Executive of the National Infrastructure Commission

Lord Andrew Stunell, Vice-Chair of the APPG for Healthy Homes and Buildings

Angela Barnicle – Chief Officer for Asset Management and Regeneration at Leeds City Council

Paul Richards – Director of Development and Regeneration at Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Amy Butterworth – Chief Executive Officer at Make It Happen Birkenhead

Mayor Paul Dennett – Salford City Council

Kate Kennally – Chief Executive of Cornwall Council

Maria Machancoses – CEO at Midlands Connect

Mayor Oliver Coppard – South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

Ravi Chand CBE – Senior Responsibility Officer at the Cabinet Office

Prof Julienne Meyer CBE – Chair of the Older People’s Housing Taskforce at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Charlotte Glazier – Programme Manager for Greening the Public Realm at the London Borough of Islington

Lord Richard Best OBE – Co-Chair of the APPG for Housing and Care for Older People

Lydia Lee – Assistant Director for Culture and Regeneration at London Borough of Bromley

Caroline Pillay – Interim Director of Regeneration and Development at London Borough of Newham

Alice Lester MBE – Operational Director for Regeneration, Growth and Employment at London Borough of Brent

Matin Miah – Assistant Director of Development and Economy at London Borough of Barnet

Kate Josephs – Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council

Donna Nolan – Chief Executive of Watford Borough Council

Melissa Roman Burch – Chief Operating Officer at New York City Economic Development Corporation

Garry Taylor – Assistant Director for Major Projects at Hull City Council

Jason McEwen – Deputy Director for Real Estate and Capital Investment at Government Property Agency

Jane Meek – Assistant Director for Thriving Place and Investment at Cumberland Council

Amy Harhoff – Corporate Director for Regeneration, Economy and Growth at Durham County Council

In addition, the private sector is set to feature heavily, with the first confirmed speakers including:

Jeremy Wrathall – Founder and CEO of Cornish Lithium

Sarah Windrum – Future Mobility Cluster Lead at HORIBA MIRA

Gerraint Oakley – Executive Director of Growth and Development at Platform Housing Group

Michelle Lewis – Director at Essar Group

Lohan Presencer – Chairman of Minister of Sound

Emma Cariaga – Head of Residential at British Land

Stephanie Hyde – Chief Executive at JLL

Honor Barratt – Managing Director at Birchgrove

Shuen Chan – Head of ESG at Legal and General

Melanie Leech CBE – Chief Executive of British Property Federation

Damien Sharkey – Managing Director of HUB

Gemma Bourne – Investment Director at Big Society Capital

Lynda Shillaw – Chief Executive Officer at Harworth Group

Rebecca Milne – Transformation and Operations Lead for Workplace Solutions at Haleon

Shivani Goolab – Director at Investec

Bay Downing – Investment Director at Downing Group

Tom Almas – Joint Founder and CEO at Wizu Workspace

Jo Barnes – Managing Director at Sewell Estates

Anna Strongman – CEO at Oxford University Development

Nicola Shaw CBE – Chief Executive at Yorkshire Water

Olaide Oboh – Executive Director at Socius

Andrew Taylor – Planning Director for Countryside Vistry

Imogen Ebbs – Head of UK Funds at Aviva Investors

Clare Miller – Chief Executive at Clarion Housing

Tony O’Brien – UK Development Director at Travelodge

Hayley Rees – Managing Director of Pension Insurance Corporation

Shane Paull – Chief Operating Officer at McCarthy Stone

Tim Seddon – Development Director at Retirement Villages Group

Sarah Jones – CEO of Anchor Hanover

Ben Rosewall – Head of Investment for Later Living at Legal and General

Nick Sanderson – CEO at Audley Group

Katerina Papavasileiou – Director of ESG at Federated Hermes

Paul Pavia – Head of Development at MEPC

Nikki Bains – Head of Planning, Transport and Strategy at Birmingham Airport

Samantha O’Dwyer – Managing Director at Cornwall Airport Newquay

John Irving – Chief Executive of Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Charles Crowe – Managing Director and Head of UK Investment at PGIM

Isobel Dench – Associate Director at Intermediate Capital Group

Erin Peart – Director of Campus at Northumbria University

Nicola Cameron – Director of Property Joint Ventures at University of Glasgow

James Dunne – Head of Operational Real Estate at abrdn

Prakash Krishnamurthy – Director at IHG Hotels and Resorts

Lloyd Lee – Managing Partner at Yoo Capital

James Craddock – Managing Director at SEGRO

Alison Dowett – Managing Director for Planning and Policy at Berkeley Group

Paul Brocklehurst – Chair of the Land, Planning and Development Federation

Nora Senior CBE – Chair of the East Midlands Freeport

Kate Howe – Development Director at Tritax Symmetry

Edmond Leahy – Head of Estates at Evri

Tony Mannix – Strategic Advisor for Retail Logistics at GXO

Rachael Dennis – Chief Executive of InCommunities

Yvonne Westhead-Fyles, Director of Development at Livv Housing

Phil Marsden – Director of Projects at Muse

Chris Santer – Fund Manager for Positive Impact Investments at Schroders

Jackie Sadek – Chair of the UK Innovation Corridor

Sandi Rhys Jones – President at CIOB

Brett Ormrod – Net Zero Carbon Lead at LaSalle Investment Management

Shamez Alibhai – Managing Director and Head of Community Housing at MAN GPM

Matt Webster – Head of Environmental Sustainability at British Land

Yohance Harper – Partner at Quadrant Estates

Charles Royce – Executive Director at AEW

Mark Williams – Executive Director at RivingtonHark

Ami Kotecha – Co-Founder and Group President at Amro Partners

DJ Dhananjai – Head of Living at Royal London Asset Management

Gemma Smith – Chief Executive at Strata Homes

With over thirty stages, the event has been described at the Glastonbury of the real estate industry as bringing a mixture of content, activity, and fringe events together to create an inspiring and creative way to make connections, tackle challenges in the sector, and create investment opportunities to drive inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the UK.

Event Background

Launched in 2022, the event is held over three days and brings together the public and private sectors, with all of the UK’s cities and regions represented alongside the UK Government and the numerous governmental departments. Over 700 speakers will be involved across 30 stages, with speakers already confirmed including The Rest Is Politics stars Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, in addition to the Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Kerry McCarthy. Mayors from numerous devolved authorities have already announced they’ll be attending, including Mayor Tracy Brabin of West Yorkshire, Mayor Oliver Coppard of South Yorkshire, and Nik Johnson of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Having grown from 3,500 attendees in 2022 to 7,500 in 2023, the event in 2024 is set to attract over 12,000 to Leeds. In addition to 12,000 attendees, the event is set to attract a further 3,000 people to the city to enjoy the fringe events across the city, with £20 million set to be generated for the local Leeds community. The event generated £2.25 million in social impact in 2023 for the local economy.

Facilitation and Investment

The event has already been lauded across the UK by many cities and regions, with Torbay Council recently confirming a major £100m investment into the seaside destination, which is set to create jobs, homes, and revitalise the leisure offering in the region, all happening directly because of the event. In addition to this, there are several other schemes totalling over £500 million of investment known to be in the pipeline across other cities following direct facilitation and introductions at the event.

During UKREiiF, international and domestic investors, developers, and occupiers will be invited to meet and greet UK cities and regions to understand their requirements and see if there are any natural collaborations and partnerships that can be brought forward.

High Praise

The sudden emergence of UKREiiF as Europe’s fastest-growing real estate and built environment event comes with much high praise from senior figures in the industry:

President of international investors Amro Partners said: “UKREiiF tells me that the UK is open to business, and as an investor, that is a fantastic message. The event brings together government ministers and officials, people from Whitehall, local authorities, investors, and developers; it’s a phenomenal representation of the real estate sector.”

Alan Denby, Director of Pride in Place at Torbay Council, added: “Being at UKREiiF has enabled Torbay to have discussions with investors, developers, and occupiers, and from these discussions we’ve announced the preferred development partner to work with us on four key development sites worth over £100m to the local community, and that investment is a direct result of being involved in UKREiiF.”

Alastair Campbell, Former Director of Communications for No. 10 Downing Street, said: “UKREiiF brings together all the different parts of the equation that are needed to regenerate regions and the economy successfully. And it’s changing people’s views of the industry world.”

Greg Ward, Principal Regeneration Office for Economic Development at North Northamptonshire Council: “I was unsure of the opportunities UKREiiF would bring, but I decided to attend, and our council was pleasantly surprised. There were a lot of learnings to have, but the dedicated investment and development facilitation sessions were excellent, in which we had five prospects come from this, which has led to follow-up meetings in North Northamptonshire.”

International Delegates

Around 1,500 delegates are expected from overseas, including a trade delegation from Asia headed up by the Department for Business and Trade. European capital investors and developers will be in attendance, attracted by the strength of the UK’s market, especially in new and emerging sectors such as Agri-Tech, Life Sciences, Aerospace, EV and Data Centres.

International cities and regions are also signed up, with those registering early including Illinois State, New York Economic Development Corporation, Choose Paris, Business Iceland, and the Municipality of Genoa, with many more set to announce their attendance as they look to share best practices amongst UK regions while sharing their own case studies and success stories.

To find out more, visit www.ukreiif.com

