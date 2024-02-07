Acis and MRI Software Win Prestigious Award for Groundbreaking Partnership in Property Maintenance Innovation

Acis Group and MRI Software have won a prestigious award in the ‘Most Innovative Property Service’ category at the National Housing Maintenance Federation (NHMF) Awards 2024 held on January 23. The annual conference is devoted to housing maintenance and is run by asset management professionals.

Acis Group, is a prominent housing, education, and skills provider operating in Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, and Derbyshire. The award recognises the success of its collaborative partnership with MRI Software, a provider of real estate software solutions, and the impact it has had on the repair and maintenance sector.

The partnership named ‘Operative Autonomy,’ has redefined the approach to in-house engineers’ responses to repairs and maintenance tasks, achieving remarkable results in a mere 12-month period. This initiative has transformed operational efficiency and made a positive impact on customer satisfaction.

“This award truly celebrates the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines our partnership with MRI Software,” remarked Greg Bacon, Chief Executive of Acis. “Together, we have embarked on a journey to revolutionise repairs and maintenance, empowering our in-house engineers to proactively address challenges and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers. Congratulations to everyone involved on this well-deserved recognition.”

The success of the partnership is evident in the improvement in customer satisfaction metrics. Since the introduction of ‘Operative Autonomy’, Acis has witnessed a significant reduction in missed appointment compensations and achieved an impressive 95% overall job satisfaction rate. Real-time feedback from customers is collected through monthly surveys via text and shows the positive impact of the partnership on enhancing their customer experience.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Acis in driving innovation and excellence in property maintenance,” said Lorna Given, Director of Product Management at MRI Software. “The ‘Operative Autonomy’ initiative has not only streamlined operations but has also demonstrated our collective commitment to delivering exceptional services and driving positive change in property management. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of both teams.” For more information about Acis Group and how we support our customers visit www.acisgroup.co.uk

