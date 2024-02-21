Balance Power secures planning approval for 40MW Cheshire battery storage project

Leading independent energy developer Balance Power today announces it has secured planning approval for a 40MW battery storage project in Cheshire.

The project, located in Cheadle, will store renewable energy at times of peak generation and export it back on to the grid when demand is high, balancing intermittency and providing grid stability for around 90,000 homes. This will be crucial as the UK transitions towards net zero and renewable power plays an increasing role in the country’s energy mix.

Staffordshire Moorlands Council unanimously voted in favour of the project after Balance Power conducted extensive community engagement and received no objections to the project from members of the public. Balance Power worked closely with the community, town council and local district councillors in Staffordshire Moorlands during a period of consultation, listening to their views and addressing any concerns about the project.

By enabling more renewable power onto the grid, the Cheadle project will lead to the avoidance of around 5,500 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to taking 2,000 cars off the road.

The project has also been designed to produce a biodiversity net gain of 61% for habitats and 15% for hedgerows, bringing wider environmental benefits and safeguarding existing wildlife. This forms part of Balance Power’s commitment to finding clean energy solutions to meet communities’ power needs whilst creating positive environmental impacts.

The storage facility is due to be operational in 2028, with construction planned to begin as early as 2026. After its 40 year lifecycle the project will be decommissioned, and the site will be returned to its former use and condition.

Dan Levy, Planning Lead at Balance Power, said: “We’re extremely excited about securing planning permission for this battery storage facility. Not only will it make a significant contribution to Staffordshire Moorlands achieving its objectives to be carbon neutral by 2030, and bring new clean energy infrastructure to the area, but battery storage is also essential for the UK’s transition to net zero. It’s crucial in diversifying the energy network and reducing the need for fossil fuel technologies.

We’re also really proud to have received unanimous support from Staffordshire Moorlands and for the strong support we also received from Cheadle Town Council and nearby residents.”

Balance Power has led the way in decentralised energy projects since 2017, working with landowners, communities, and councils in the UK to decarbonise in line with national targets. It has now taken nearly 40 energy projects through to planning consent, creating 426MW of capacity to support the grid. With a further 1.4GW+ of projects under development, Balance Power has a growing pipeline nationwide and is leading the way in engineering a new energy landscape.

