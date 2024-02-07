Barberry Group’s Triumph in West Midlands: Pioneering Advanced Manufacturing and Commercial Excellence

Barberry Group, a prominent commercial property developer, has recently secured a significant land deal for the development of a cutting-edge advanced manufacturing unit in Ansty, Coventry. The £10.4 million project is set to bring a 50,750 sq ft industrial unit to life at Ansty Park, a renowned hub for research, development, and high-tech manufacturing. The acquisition of the Viggen Way site from Homes England marks a strategic move by Barberry to contribute to the region’s demand for advanced manufacturing facilities.

The proposed industrial unit is a testament to Barberry’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. With detailed planning consent obtained, the company plans to construct a ‘Best in Class’ manufacturing warehouse, adhering to exceptional ESG standards and targeting EPC A and BREEAM Excellent certifications. Ansty Park’s prime location, situated at the heart of the UK’s advanced manufacturing and logistics Centre, ensures convenient access to the motorway network, with major airports like Coventry, Birmingham, and East Midlands within a 40-minute drive.

Jon Robinson, Development Director at Barberry, expressed excitement about the acquisition, emphasising the site’s potential to provide a substantial 1 MVA of power. The project aims to deliver an outstanding advanced manufacturing unit, available for built-to-suit occupier requirements on either a freehold or leasehold basis. Barberry 50, as the project is known, is anticipated to be completed within 12 months of terms agreement with an occupier. The development will be built to market-leading specifications, ideal for research and development or advanced manufacturing businesses, with a keen focus on sustainability, including BREEAM Excellent and EPC A standards.

Barberry’s significant investment in Ansty Park underscores its ongoing commitment to addressing the shortage of new, high-quality manufacturing accommodation in the West Midlands. The company’s extensive portfolio in delivering advanced manufacturing facilities, coupled with its strategic land holdings and growing commercial and residential portfolio, solidifies Barberry’s position as a key player in shaping the region’s economic landscape.

Barberry Wins Commercial Development of the Year at the West Midlands Property Awards

In a remarkable achievement, Barberry Group has clinched the coveted Commercial Development of the Year award at the West Midlands Property Awards. The prestigious accolade, presented by Insider Media on 23rd November, was in recognition of Barberry’s exemplary speculative development, Wolf Pack, situated in Hilton Cross Business Park, Wolverhampton.

Wolf Pack, consisting of three self-contained detached buildings, is a high-profile prime manufacturing and logistics development designed to market-leading specifications. The project holds planning permission for manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution uses. The success of Wolf Pack was lauded at the awards ceremony for its exceptional performance in areas such as ESG, economic outputs, job creation, and delivery speed, including securing two pre-lettings.

The West Midlands Property Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in the built environment, acknowledging individuals, businesses, and organisations that have made significant contributions to the region’s development. Barberry’s recognition for Commercial Development of the Year further solidifies its position as an industry leader, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation in the West Midlands’ property sector.

