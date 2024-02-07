Boughton BLS Plus named as finalist for Sustainable Product of the Year Award

Boughton – the UK’s leading natural growing media supplier – is celebrating after its BLS Plus Topsoil was recognised as a finalist at the 2024 Society of Garden Designer (SGD) Awards in the brand-new Sustainable Product of the Year category.

It was an exciting evening for Boughton at the SGD awards in London last night (February 2nd), where its top-performing BLS Plus – Natural Topsoil was shortlisted for the Sustainable Product of the Year Award, with the brand-new category making its debut exclusively at the 2024 event.

Open to affiliated business partners only, the award was created to put the spotlight on “known or innovative products manufactured with renewable or largely recycled or reused materials, which minimise or reverse detrimental environmental impact during production and consider the product’s entire life cycle including how it is recycled/ repurposed at the end of its life.”

Boughton’s BLS Plus Topsoil really resonated with this year’s judging panel, who shortlisted the product in the top three.

Repurposed, single-source, screened and 100% natural, and usually of a medium clay loam classification, BLS Plus enjoys added natural, organic, vegetative digestate bi-product to create a premium topsoil. Rich in organic matter content and benefitting from excellent moisture and nutrient retention capabilities, BLS Plus is best suited to large scale, ground level, planting projects.

Simon Hedley, Managing Director at Boughton said: “We are delighted to have our BLS Plus Topsoil named as a finalist for the Sustainable Product of the Year. It was a real honour to be shortlisted during the category’s inaugural year and we are absolutely over the moon.”

Simon continued: “We are huge advocates for the use of natural soils and the value they bring to landscaping projects, so it is great to see our BLS Plus – Natural Topsoil in the spotlight and to receive recognition at such a prestigious awards event for our unwavering commitment to helping create sustainable and environmentally-responsible gardens and landscapes.”

The celebration didn’t stop there for Boughton, as designer also Andy Sturgeon took home two awards on the night for his green roof gardens that formed part of the iconic redevelopment of the Battersea Power Station – a project that employed Boughton’s IN1 Intensive Green Roof Substrate.

Described by judges as an “a quite extraordinary piece of work.” Andy’s Battersea Power Station roof gardens won both the UK International Roof, Podium or Raised Courtyard Gardens Award and the Grand Award. The judging panel said of the project, which features a cloud-like planting scheme, supported by Boughton’s green roof substrate: “The endeavour, scale of work and creativity are fantastic, and the execution is beautiful.” The awards were presented during a glittering ceremony on Friday, February 2 at the Landmark Hotel in London, with hundreds of industry peers in attendance to celebrate true innovation from the very best projects, designers, and products.

Battersea power station garden designed by Andy Sturgeon with Willerby Landscapes, May, London 2022

To find out more about Boughton’s complete offering for the amenity, landscape and construction industries, please visit www.boughton.co.uk

