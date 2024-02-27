Cenergist appointed by Fusion21 as part of £820m multi-supplier Heating, Renewables and Electrical framework

Energy and water efficiency company Cenergist has been appointed by public sector procurement organisation Fusion21 as part of a multi-supplier Heating, Renewables and Electrical framework.

The Fusion21 Heating, Renewables and Electrical Framework, which is now in its fourth generation, is worth up to £820m over a four-year period.

Its aim is to support owners of domestic and non-domestic buildings to ensure they are safe and compliant for their journey to carbon Net Zero. The framework has been designed specifically to support public sector organisations including housing, education and healthcare providers.

Cenergist will supply the framework’s members with commercial heating installations alongside innovative low carbon solutions including ground and air source heat pumps for domestic and commercial settings.

Chris McQuillan, Framework Manager at Fusion21 said: “We are delighted to welcome all of the new suppliers onto Fusion21’s Heating, Renewables and Electrical Framework, including Cenergist.

“The tender process was highly competitive and has identified the best contractors for our members to use for the delivery of a whole range of heating and electrical programmes.

“Members accessing this framework will benefit from flexible call-off options, UK-wide coverage, and the option to deliver social value to their communities, aligned to their organisational priorities.”

Amongst the supplier framework for ground source heat pump installations in domestic settings (except in Northern Ireland), Cenergist has been ranked as a top provider.

Last year, the company completed what it believed was the UK’s first installation of a high temperature air source heat pump in a domestic setting as part of Leeds City Council’s Clustering for Warmth project.

Oliver Abrahams, head of energy at Cenergist, commented: “Fusion21 is a well-regarded, impactful public sector procurement support organisation.

“To be listed, including as a top supplier for domestic ground source heat pump installations (with the exception of Northern Ireland) is a testament to our innovative, agile thinking in decarbonisation retrofits.

“We look forward to working with the framework’s members to help them take meaningful, positive steps on their journey to Net Zero.”

Cenergist supports local authorities, social housing providers, commercial clients and water companies to achieve their Net Zero and decarbonisation goals. As well as the UK, Cenergist also operates in Holland, Spain and India. For more information on Cenergist, visit www.cenergist.com.

