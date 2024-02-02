CIOB launches £10k award in memory of inspirational built environment professional

New scholarship launched in honour of Paul Dockerill open to applications from 1 February

Up to £10,000 of funding available any UK resident looking to develop a research project fuelled by innovation, skills development, fire safety, and resident engagement

CIOB’s Construction Innovation Scholarship also open for applicants.

The legacy of a respected built environment professional will live on thanks to a new Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) award.

Paul Dockerill had an immense passion for building safety, skills development, and improving fire safety in the UK up until his tragic and untimely death in November 2022.

After being raised in a low-income household and leaving school without qualifications, Paul became a carpenter and joiner in his younger years before progressing his career within the construction sector.

Paul worked in social housing for more than 20 years and before he passed away was director of energy and programme management at a non-profit housing provider. His meteoric rise also saw him achieve FCIOB and CIOB Trustee statuses.

To commemorate his life, CIOB has launched The Paul Dockerill Award – with a value of £10,000, which is open to any UK resident looking to develop a research project fuelled by innovation, skills development, fire safety, and resident engagement.

For example, applicants could seek funding for developing a building safety app or platform for social housing residents to access information on safety and fire issues in their homes.

Antonia Lanyiova, Qualifications Liaison Manager at CIOB, said: “Paul was a visionary and a dedicated professional in the construction industry, and this award reflects his passion for innovation in building safety through mentoring, skills development, and, most importantly, improving fire safety and resident engagement in the UK.

“He believed that positive change could come from anyone, regardless of their background or professional affiliation, so we are thrilled to open this award to anyone with fresh and innovative ideas.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a student, or someone with a unique perspective, we encourage you to submit your innovative project or idea for consideration. You do not necessarily need to work within the construction sector to be considered.

“Thank you to Paul’s family, friends, colleagues, professionals, and the amazing CIOB staff for their unwavering support throughout the journey, making The Paul Dockerill Award a reality.”

Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, Paul worked closely with the fire brigade to ensure their response to a fire in a high-rise building was as quick, safe, and effective as possible. He was fundamental to the development of the Twinnedit digital twin solution following the 2017 tragedy.

The idea of creating the award was inspired by his family, friends, and colleagues, all of whom were touched by Paul’s generosity.

Kayleigh Hills, Paul’s daughter, says: “Dad was well loved by everyone who had the fortune to meet him, and he often shared his knowledge and skills with anyone who would listen. He never forgot what it felt like to be the family scraping by in social housing, or the new kid on the construction site getting his hands dirty.”

Applications opened on 1 February 2024, and must be submitted by 30 June 2024. Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed in July 2024, with the funding available to the selected successful applicants for up to 18 months.

Meanwhile, applications for CIOB’s Construction Innovation Scholarship, designed for aspiring construction management professionals by providing a platform to get involved with a research project or enterprising work experience activity, will be available at the same time.

Last year’s winner was Don Samarasinghe, a lecturer in Built Environment at Massey University in New Zealand. He was given funding towards his project titled: Pioneering Sustainable Future in Construction through Raw Earth 3D Printing Training.

For more information, visit. www.ciob.me/scholarships

