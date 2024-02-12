Collaboration is key this June as InstallerSHOW partners with the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists

InstallerSHOW 2024 is the UK’s must attend event for those specifying in heat, water, air and energy technology, and will this year partner with CIAT as it continues to grow in relevance to Architectural Technologists.

The InstallerSHOW has over 600 exhibitors, and takes place between 25-27 June at the NEC Birmingham, making it the ultimate showcase in products and innovation required to create net zero buildings. It is also the best opportunity to connect with the key people in the supply chain, putting the architectural technologist at the heart of this industry and a chance to connect with the all-important installer.

This year’s event comes at a critical time for our industry, with the latest changes in building regulations as a result of the Building Safety Act, as well as net zero legislation around phasing out fossil fuel heating in our new homes and buildings. These shifting regulations have changed the way we work and created an even greater need for clarity and collaboration between professions.

As the InstallerSHOW has grown over recent years, it now offers Architectural Technologists an opportunity to learn what the issues are for installers on the ground, and how they can play a pivotal role as the sector comes together.

The InstallerSHOW is jammed packed with insightful content, and this year will carry over 7 streams of content over 3 days. Topics covered include the Future Homes Standard, the Clean Heat Mechanism, The Building Safety Act, and the Golden Thread.

Highlights from this content programme include stage hosts Samira Ahmed, BBC presenter, and Environmentalist Philippa Forrester. They will be hosting debates and keynotes from speakers including:

Ed Houghton, Head of Research at DG Cities, author of the report “Defining and identifying complex-to-decarbonise homes” with Department of Energy Security and Net Zero

Rachael Owens and Sara Edmonds, Regional Directors of the National Retrofit Hub

Rt Hon Lord Andrew Stunell OBE, President of the National Home Improvement Council

Jordan Brompton, Founder, Myenergi

Adam Chapman, Founder, Heat Geek,

Anna Scothern, CEO, NHIC

Dr Bola Abisogun OBE, Founder of the Digital Twin Skills Academy

New for InstallerSHOW 2024 is the introduction of Installer Kitchens & Bathrooms, which will showcase the role technology and innovation play in shaping the kitchens and bathrooms of the future, to an audience of 20,000 installers, specifiers, designers, developers, manufacturers and retailers.

Organisers of the InstallerSHOW are excited to welcome CIAT as a contributing partner to this year’s programme. Nathan Garnett, Business Development Director said “We have always known how important the role of a Chartered Architectural Technologist is to the whole building process, so it is vital to have their voice on the InstallerSHOW programme to foster greater collaboration. This can only help us improved on sustainability, safety and productivity as we see technology changing the industry before our eyes.”

Adam Endacott, Creative & Communications Director at CIAT commented: “We are pleased to be working with InstallerSHOW to bring high quality content and resources to our members and affiliates. This will not only assist with their core CPD but enable them to explore and discover new products and technologies as key specifiers in the sector.”

InstallerSHOW is brimming with inspiration and innovation to help installers and specifiers create sustainable, safe buildings. As part of this new partnership, 2024 also sees the CIAT leadership contributing to these topics via the Housing Hub and Elemental Programmes.

A visit to the show will allow you to explore over 600 exhibitors, with leading brands including Baxi, Worcester Bosch, Roca, Hansgrohe, VitrA, Vaillant, Schneider Electric, Aico, Rehau & Grohe.

Content and Knowledge partners include Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, Chartered Institute of Building, National Home Improvement Council, The Federation of Master Builders, the Code for Construction Product Information, and many more.

Register now to be kept up to speed as these sessions and speakers are announced.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals