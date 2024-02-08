Construction workforce induction platform to simplify diversity complexity

WORKFORCE management and access control solutions provider, MSite has announced a major update to its purpose-built online induction platform to improve everyone’s journey ahead of stepping foot on construction sites. By adding automatic content translation into more than 30 languages, some of the industry’s greatest challenges – including safety, compliance and efficiency – are being combatted.

Already used by leading contractors including Morgan Sindall and Lendlease, the purpose of the online induction platform is to ensure individual compliance with the requirements set by each contractor, incorporating induction material based on construction site, job role and company specific information.

The latest update rolled out by MSite makes the induction platform more user friendly for both site managers and workers by enabling the integration of existing onboarding content and automatic translation – catering to the linguistic diversity of the modern UK construction workforce.

While hugely improving the off-site worker journey, platform users include anyone who wishes to gain access to a construction site – such as supervisors, administrative teams, corporate personnel and visitors.

Simon Meyer, digital strategy director at MSite, said: “It’s in our DNA to develop technology solutions that are easy to implement and offer a multitude of benefits. Our inspiration is twofold; tackling the main pain points experienced by businesses across the industry and bridging the gap between management and workforce.

“We have used the workforce data we have available and relationships with some of the construction industry’s biggest players to identify where inductions can be simplified and clearer for the multicultural UK labour force. The constant monitoring and reviewing of workforce diversity and journeys is a core part of our business, so this update is to improve understanding, efficiency and safety for all.”

Providing comprehensive safety training and awareness programmes, online inductions can enhance the understanding of safety protocols – reducing the likelihood of accidents which are still commonplace within construction, based on reports from the Health and Safety Executive. The ability to regularly update training modules to reflect the latest safety regulations and best practices also ensures that all workers are always up to date with current standards and regulatory requirements.

Automatically recording who has completed training, when it was completed and what the training entailed enables digital record-keeping to simplify compliance auditing and reporting processes. Online inductions are also more time-efficient and resource-friendly as workers can complete inductions at their own pace and convenience, reducing downtime and the need for physical training resources.

Stuart Ware, senior customer success manager at MSite for Balfour Beatty and John Sisk & Son, said: “The induction platform is just one solution within our blended workforce management suite, which works seamlessly alongside pre-registration software and site access hardware, providing greater insight that will move the industry forward. As with all our solutions, the induction platform intends to offer greater consistency and heightened standards, benefitting both workers and management alike. We’re very excited by the latest update to an already popular platform and look forward to the feedback from customers.”

Part of the Infobric Group, MSite has operated in the construction industry for more than 20 years with values based on embracing challenge, achieving together and doing the right thing. With an end-to-end workforce management solution ranging from pre-site registration and inductions through to access control, site briefings and workforce management, MSite is trusted by leading names such as Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Sisk and BAM across all construction levels and sectors including commercial, housebuilding, infrastructure, refit and utilities. For more information about MSite, visit www.msite.com.

