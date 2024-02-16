Elevate Property Group completes £90m construction projects in the Midlands

Leading developer Elevate Property Group started 2024 in style with the completion of £90m of regeneration projects, delivering hundreds of new homes in the Midlands.

Trent Bridge Quays – a four-year city centre riverside scheme – sees 150 homes and 5,000 sq ft of commercial space created in Nottingham. Whilst Elevate’s £40m scheme in Solihull has redeveloped a landmark town centre site, offering much-needed new homes close to a new HS2 hub once complete.

James Costello, Elevate’s managing director, said the company was proud to be handing over developments which have transformed brownfield sites, bringing them back into productive use.

“The £50m Trent Bridge Quays scheme has been a catalyst for the redevelopment of the western end of the Waterside Regeneration Zone in the city.

“The development stands on the site of a former dairy plant, so there have been challenges along the way, but this is the first project for us in the East Midlands and it’s been fantastic to work on.”

The scheme has delivered 98 homes as part of the first phase flanking the River Trent and 58 homes on the second phase, designed by Leamington Spa-based Rickett Architects’ and constructed by Leicester based Bode Contracting,

on the nearby Muller’s Yard.

Elevate’s Princes Gate scheme in Solihull started in 2019 and completed with the final phase of redevelopment of Imperial House, next to the former HMRC offices, into 150 luxury homes.

Imperial House was designed by Birmingham-based architect firm Corstophine & Wright and built by Kavannagh Construction.

James continued: “The Princes Gate development is a great addition to the Solihull landscape and has regenerated a site close to the town centre, as well as providing much-needed housing in the area.

“I’d like to thank Kavannagh Construction, as well as our partners and suppliers, who have all put a great team effort into creating this stunning development.

“This is one of several regeneration schemes we have completed in the West Midlands. As a Birmingham-based developer, we are passionate about bringing urban areas back to life by creating homes and, importantly, communities.”

Kavannagh Construction’s Aiden O’Gara added his support: “This is the second time we have worked with Elevate and follows the construction of 56 stunning properties at Camden Street in the Jewellery Quarter.

“Imperial House has strengthened the relationship even further and it has been very rewarding being part of a fantastic project that has successfully regenerated an important part of Solihull.” Elevate Property Group is also currently redeveloping several Birmingham city centre sites as well as the Silk Yard in Derby, where it is developing 258 apartments, with the first phase planned for completion in summer 2024.

Imperial House Solihull

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals