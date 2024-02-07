Family traditions, modern visions: three apprentices build generational legacies in construction

Three young joiners are following in their relatives’ footsteps to build successful careers in construction thanks to their Apprenticeship schemes with Harron Homes. This National Apprenticeship Week (5th-11th), the apprentices are calling for other young people to consider this route into the industry.

Harron Homes’ passion for building quality homes means the business is keen to get apprentices stuck in with practical on-site work as soon as possible.

Apprentices Bradley Panks and Kieran Armes

Wickersley-born Bradley Panks, aged 20, is currently undertaking the second year of his joinery apprenticeship. His grandfather also works in the construction sector, and Bradley was inspired to follow in his footsteps by embarking on the apprenticeship scheme.

The level 2 Joinery diploma operates as a ‘day-release course,’ with work at Harron Homes North Midlands’ De Maulay Manor site in Doncaster balanced with one day per week spent at Rotherham College. The course, which is studied over three years, is designed to equip people new to the industry with all the crucial skills for the job.

“Harron is great because they had me working on site really quickly,” says Bradley. “College is useful, but there are some on-site scenarios that a college course simply can’t predict. Being able to get some real-time experience has significantly benefited my progress, and it’s also improved my confidence.

In Nottinghamshire, at Harron Homes’ The Brambles development in Retford, Kieran Armes, 17, is in his first year of an apprenticeship with Harron Homes North Midlands. Kieran is also on a day-release course, studying at Nottingham College. Kieran’s father Paul works in construction and has been an inspiration to the young apprentice. A Nottinghamshire local himself, Kieran has settled right in to his joinery apprenticeship.

“I think one of the most beneficial aspects of the whole thing is that you learn your way around problems in real time,” says Kieran. “Getting to grips with that kind of situation requires practice within an unpredictable and busy environment, which is what the apprenticeship provides.

“I’m proud to become a part of the build process and would encourage anyone considering an apprenticeship to go for it.” In Huddersfield, at Harron’s Highfield Manor development in Fixby, 17-year-old Connor Simpson has started his three-year joinery apprenticeship, with one day per week spent at Leeds College of Building. Like Kieran, Connor is also following in the footsteps of his father Daniel, who is a Site Carpenter for Harron Homes, and the father and son often work together as a team.

