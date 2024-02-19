Framework success as Rodgers Leask appointed to university framework

NATIONAL engineering consultancy Rodgers Leask has been awarded a place on a procurement framework with the University of Cumbria, achieving the highest score of any of the bidders in the chosen lot.

The opportunity was secured by the team at the firm’s Liverpool office – which specialises in civil and structural engineering – led by director Chris Pollett.

The ‘Estates Multi Lot Consultancy Framework’ seeks to support a range of projects with the university including upgrades and refurbishments across students’ residences, academic buildings, public realm, sports facilities and commercial units.

The four-year framework is divided into seven lots, with Rodgers Leask successful on Lot 5; structural and civil engineering.

Chris Pollett, regional director at Rodgers Leask, said: “This framework brings together a bespoke list of high-level suppliers within the built environment that we are proud to be a part of. We are keen to support the university in building towards their goals for the future, and driving forward our own portfolio of public sector work especially in the north west.

“The team worked hard to produce this bid in what was a rigorous tender process. We expect a good mixture of smaller and larger projects across a range of the university’s diverse estate, which will be great experience for the team. We are looking forward to bringing our expertise on board for the next four years.”

The University of Cumbria is a multi-campus university, offering high quality, research-informed academic studies to around 10,000 students. The university recently outlined its ambitious 2030 strategy which includes new campus developments in Carlisle and Barrow, as well as improvements to its Lancaster campus. The university’s vision is to transform lives and livelihoods through learning, applied research and practice – for now and for our future generations.

