IWS M&E has become a registered member of the British Constructional Steelwork Association

Integrated Water Services (IWS) M&E is delighted to announce that they successfully gained membership of the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA).

The BCSA offers membership to businesses that implement the design, fabrication and erection of constructional and architectural steelwork for buildings and can demonstrate that they meet the competence requirements set out in the Building Safety Act 2022. As part of the membership application, IWS M&E was required to undergo an assessment visit to cover health and safety, finance and resources.

As registered members, IWS M&E will have access to a range of benefits, including promotion and marketing opportunities, training and networking events, resources and specialist information.

Dean Adams, operations director at IWS M&E said: “We are thrilled to join the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA). The membership is a welcome opportunity for the business to engage with the support of the BCSA and ensure we are continuously demonstrating our competence and capability in construction steelwork across the industry and to our clients.”

To find out more about the BCSA, please visit: About Us | Association Objectives | Members | BCSA

