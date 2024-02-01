Leep Utilities appointed to Persimmon Homes new nationwide framework agreement

Leep Utilities has been appointed as a partner of Persimmon Homes New Appointments and Variants (NAV) adoption framework.

The UK leading owner and operator of last-mile utility networks will now own, maintain and operate the clean and wastewater networks for the housebuilder’s new developments across England.

By introducing the new framework, Persimmon Homes will ensure that all its regional offices will work only with pre-approved partners to obtain asset values – ensuring consistency and transparency of offers and adherence to pre-agreed terms.

Leep Utilities – the UK’s largest adoption-only NAV – has already been awarded multiple projects by housebuilder.

The first scheme secured by Leep is The Hawthorns – a development of 350 two, three, four and five-bedroom new homes, part of the Persimmon Eco Range, located just outside Market Harborough, in Leicestershire. It’s being built in line with new Part L regulations and offers a 31% reduction in carbon emissions.

After successfully submitting detailed applications to industry regulator Ofwat, Leep has already exceeded the recommended six-month timeframe set for insets to be granted – highlighting the firm’s proactivity, experience and agility during the tender process.

Prior to being adopted by Leep, the firm will work in collaboration with Persimmon Homes-appointed Self-Lay Providers (SLPs) who will install the water networks.

Leep Networks (Water) Ltd – a subsidiary of Leep Utilities – is already a water and sewerage undertaker for many prestigious UK developments including MediaCityUK, Liverpool International Business Park and Kent’s Chatham Waters. It provides safe and reliable water to 35,000 residential and commercial developments across the UK, managed from its Salford headquarters and Berkshire base.

Gus Watt, Group Director of Energy Networks, at Persimmon Homes, said: “Persimmon prioritises engaging with progressive partners who are able to embrace our ambitions as a business.

“The success of our communities depends on our approach to utilities management, with framework partners being integral to this through the support and expertise they give to our regional teams and supply chain.”

Louise Manfredi, CEO of Leep, said of the partnership: “Working with NAVs brings many cost and service benefits to housebuilders and developers, whilst assisting the overall efficiency of development activity. And this is especially true when delivering multi-utility solutions.

“It’s most encouraging to see the growing prevalence of Ofwat-regulated NAVs in the market, which is driving competition and at the same time enabling more efficient housing and commercial development and driving innovation. And what an enviable position we’re now in, operating at the forefront of the water industry and working nationally with a leading housebuilder to increase the UK’s housing supply.

“As a recognised 5-Star Builder, by the House Builders’ Federation, Persimmon selects its partners very carefully. With our nationwide scope, we’re able to work collaboratively with all 29 of its UK offices, whilst bringing transparency, best practice and focus when delivering the very best customer journey. It’s all testament to our capabilities, experience and expertise and we look forward to working with Persimmon Homes on more of its developments over the next two years and hopefully beyond.”

