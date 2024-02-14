Major milestone for Jewellery Quarter Gateway scheme as building tops out

JQ Rise, a striking new 226-home development at the edge of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, has marked the major milestone of reaching its highest point during construction – known as ‘topping out’.

The scheme has been delivered by Birmingham-based residential developer and investor Prosperity Group.

JQ Rise is located on Summer Hill Road & Goodman Street. The new homes are spread across three blocks ranging from four, eight and a 25-storey tower and includes external communal gardens for residents.

The milestone was celebrated by members of the Prosperity Group team, as well as some of the scheme’s major contributors, including FPMcCann, CBP Architects, and Thornley & Lumb Partnership.

The building has topped out two years after groundworks were laid. The internal fit out of the building is also being completed at pace, with the development set to welcome its first residents in Summer 2024.

All 226 new homes have already been sold ahead of completion of the new milestone residential scheme.

JQ Rise is among several Prosperity Group-led projects being developed across Birmingham in 2024, with works set to begin on 146 new homes on Kent Street in Southside and 687 new homes in Digbeth later this year.

Joe Billingham, Chief Executive at Prosperity Group, said:

“I am delighted that we have now reached this milestone as we draw closer to completing the entire development of JQ Rise. It is a fantastic project for Birmingham and one that we are extremely proud of. It has seen us transform of a brownfield site to deliver new homes as well as local growth and prosperity.

“JQ Rise is a key part of our exciting development pipeline for 2024, as we continue to deliver high-quality places for people to live. This moment is a clear sign that we are delivering for the city.”

Mark McCann, Director at FPMcCann, said:

“We’ve been delighted to partner with Prosperity Group on this excellent project. It is a great showpiece scheme right in the centre of Birmingham and one with great unique features that helps elevate the value JQ Rise creates for the city and local area.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals