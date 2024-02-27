Major Woodside Ferry Terminal upgrade to start as part of £23m plan to create ‘unique waterfront destination’

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Wirral Council working together to regenerate area.

£8.6m Ferry Terminal modernisation to start from spring 2024

Services set to resume from summer 2025.

Work made possible by Wirral Council Levelling Up funding.

A £8.6m Woodside Ferry Terminal upgrade is set to start as part of a major project between the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Wirral Council to turn the area into a ‘vibrant and unique waterfront destination’.

The upgrade is being made possible by Levelling Up funding from Wirral Council, which is currently consulting on a £23m Masterplan to breathe new life into the area.

The terminal is set to reopen from summer 2025 following complex engineering work to install a new landing stage and linkspan bridge. It follows a multi-million-pound modernisation of Seacombe Ferry Terminal, supported by a £7m investment from Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Combined Authority, which completed in October 2022. The Woodside scheme is part of a wider investment to secure the future of the iconic tourist attraction.

In December last year, Mayor Rotheram signed a £26m contract with nearby Birkenhead shipyard Cammell Laird to build the first new Mersey Ferry in 60 years.

Cllr Steve Foulkes, Chair of the Liverpool Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “The Woodside Ferry Terminal was constructed in 1985, it’s almost 40 years old and in need of modernisation so we’re able to keep up with the needs of a growing and diverse population. This is a great opportunity for us to improve the area for residents however, it’s also a prime time to start encouraging even more tourists to explore the other side of the water by bringing Mersey Ferries back to the area and restoring the service between Woodside and Pier Head, improving the transport links for residents and visitors alike.”

Leader of Wirral Council, Cllr Paul Stuart, said: “We’re excited about the next stage of plans to develop the Woodside Ferry Terminal. This latest regeneration will include developing the space from Argyle Street/Conway Street roundabout down to the Terminal and include improving the landscaping around the area. It will also create more accessible walking and cycling spaces and better connections between the Central Birkenhead retail area and the Waterfront, for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users.“In addition to the plans which are to be delivered over the next couple of years, part of the process in drafting the masterplan has been to generate new ideas to be implemented in the longer term such as the extra-large floating pontoon or a historic ship in the dock as part of a visitor attraction. The consultation, which is open now, is giving everyone to the chance to view these proposals and have their say and we’re encouraging everyone to take part.”

