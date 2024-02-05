MKM Founder Receives CBE from Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace Investiture

MKM Building Supplies founder David Kilburn has been honoured with the prestigious Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by HRH The Princess Royal at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Mr Kilburn was named in the King’s first birthday honours last year for his remarkable contributions to the construction industry and his extensive charitable work.

At the investiture, which took place on January 31, 2024, David Kilburn received his award alongside 10 other CBE awardees, as well those receiving OBEs and MBEs. Accompanied by his wife Linda and daughters Vicky and Georgina, the event was a family celebration and was followed by a gathering with close friends and family at a London restaurant.

Reflecting on the occasion, David Kilburn shared, “It was a once in a lifetime experience that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I am deeply honoured and humbled by this recognition. It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone who has been a part of my journey, especially my family, friends, and colleagues at MKM.”

David’s extraordinary career spans 60 years in the construction sector. Since co-founding MKM alongside Peter Murray in 1995, he has grown the company from a single site in Hull to over 100 branches across the UK, turning it into a £1 billion turnover operation. His community involvement extends beyond business mentorship. He has been instrumental in supporting local businesses, including his involvement with Hull City’s MKM Stadium, Hull KR and various community initiatives such as ‘For Entrepreneurs Only’ a local group dedicated to improving the local economy.

The CBE is one of the highest-ranking honours below a knighthood, awarded to individuals playing a leading role in regional affairs, community service, or making a distinguished contribution in their field. David Kilburn’s recognition by King Charles III cements his status as a key figure in the national construction industry and a community leader in Hull.

MKM looks forward to continuing David’s legacy and congratulates him on this momentous achievement.

