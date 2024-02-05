Orbit Homes continues its drive to provide more affordable homes in Daventry with second phase of flagship development

Leading affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, is set to launch the second phase of its flagship development, Micklewell Park, delivering 72 more affordable homes to the area and eight market sale homes.

The new phase will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, including a limited number of bungalows, available via Shared Ownership and a choice of four and five bedroom homes available via market sale.

The new homes at Micklewell Park will include Orbit Homes’ high specification as standard, meaning all purchasers can benefit from:

Carpet and Amtico flooring throughout

USB and data points in all homes

Fitted wardrobes in the main bedroom

Induction hobs to reduce the risk of burns

Lockable cabinets in the bathroom to improve safety

Recycling bins fitted as standard

Electric vehicle charging points infrastructure where possible

The development will also feature Orbit Homes’ brand new sector-leading house designs, which have been matched against the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident’s (RoSPA) Safer by Design framework and British Standard 5395-1 stairs to reduce the risk of falls.

Works have already begun, with the first homes available to purchase early February and set to be ready March 2024.

Colin Dean, Sales and Marketing Director at Orbit Homes, said: “Micklewell Park has proved incredibly popular thanks to its range of quality, affordable and energy efficient homes and picturesque location, so we are delighted to be able to expand the availability further for people living in and around Daventry.

“Our collection of Shared Ownership homes are ideal for local first-time buyers, young couples, growing families and downsizers alike, whilst our market sale homes are perfect for local families. Our tenure-blind approach means all of our homes feature our all-inclusive specification, which offers customers so many essential finishes included as standard.

“Given the popularity of new community at Micklewell Park, we anticipate high levels of interest in our new phase, so we encourage anyone who is interested in securing a new home via market sale or Shared Ownership to register their interest now.”

Micklewell Park is nestled within an attractive rural setting and ancient woodland on the outskirts of Daventry, not far from the picturesque village of Welton. With a fantastic choice in terms of style and size of homes, Micklewell Park is the perfect place for every stage of life; to enjoy an enviable lifestyle and be part of a new, well-placed community.

To find out more about the properties on offer at Micklewell Park, please visit https://www.orbithomes.org.uk/micklewell-park/

