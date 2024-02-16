Planning submitted for Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease

Corstorphine & Wright has submitted plans for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds (Yorkshire, UK) run by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.



The planning application follows extensive stakeholder engagement sessions to create a building that meets the vision of all those involved, including clinical staff, patients, and the wider MND community, as well as the Burrow family.

The centre has been funded by Leeds Hospitals Charity, through its Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease appeal which has now raised over £5.3 million of its £6.8 million target. It will be a hub of innovation, education and excellence in the treatment for MND for the region, bringing together holistic patient-centred care in a purpose-built environment.



The brand-new centre will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time, in an accessible location conscious of the needs of those who visit. Supporting all aspects of the patient’s journey, the centre will create comfortable and peaceful surroundings for patients and their families, including spaces to reflect after sensitive conversations as well as places to engage and create positive moments.



The proposed building is arranged in three joined forms – an East and West Wing which house the primary clinical spaces, connected via a central atrium. This central space has been designed as a community focussed area with a mix of accommodation from reading and quiet spaces, as well as activity and dining areas. It will be a place for family members to use and will enable staff to observe patients in a more informal setting.



The first floor is designated as a staff area with a dedicated wellbeing space to provide staff working in the building with space away from the clinical areas – an important consideration when providing care to patients with such a challenging condition.



Externally, the building has presence, but still fulfills the requirements for a centre that feels like home. It takes references from the local vernacular in the form of red brick tiles and gabled roofs, providing texture to clean architectural forms. Internally, natural materials will blend throughout the spaces, adding further texture and helping to support the wellbeing of patients and staff using the building.



The new centre will make the most of the existing landscape features including mature trees and will provide landscaped gardens with access routes through zones with a mixture of textural planting which patients can engage with. It will also provide spaces for other therapy activities to take place as well as a memorial wall for private moments with projecting roof forms acting as a transitional zone for those entering and exiting the building. Targeting a sustainability rating of BREEAM “Excellent” the centre will also be built with a vision for the future, able to adapt to new innovations and treatments for MND patients as they emerge.



Architect and Associate Director at Corstorphine & Wright, Toby Ingle, said:



“As well as being adaptable for the future, one of the main visions of the new MND centre is to create a space for the MND community to come together to support one another, and this will remain at the heart of what it does. Engaging with what the community wants the new centre to be has fundamentally informed how we have designed the new building, from its location on the site and the materials we will build it from, to the furniture that we will specify and the colours and textures we will weave throughout the building and landscape. The Corstorphine & Wright team is honoured to be able to deliver this building for Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Leeds Hospitals Charity and for the MND community, and the submission of the planning application marks a positive and exciting step forward in seeing it come to fruition.”



Craige Richardson, Director for Estates and Facilities, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said:

“Following extensive stakeholder engagement sessions, we are very pleased that the planning application for the new Motor Neurone Disease centre has been submitted to Leeds City Council. We hope our vision for this exemplary facility will be supported, having already received so much community backing. Once we move past this point, the landscape really starts to take shape, and we anticipate a rapid succession of activity over the next few months.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals