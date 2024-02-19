Plans submitted for additional 383-space student accommodation at Nottingham’s The Island Quarter

THE ISLAND Quarter could eventually be home to more than 1,000 students following the submission of proposals for a second phase of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) on site.

Plans submitted to Nottingham City Council today (16 February) will see a further 383-space student block built on the Manvers Road side of the 36-acre site.

Combined with the 693 beds at the adjacent Winfield Court – which will open to students for the 2024/25 academic year – The Island Quarter will boast a significant student population once both phases are complete.

The proposals – designed by DAY Architectural – cover a range of accommodation types including cluster accommodation, studios and premium options, along with student community amenity facilities such as a gym, laundry room, various lounges and informal breakout areas.

Following a similar material palette to Winfield Court, the designs include a combination of grey, buff and red bricks on the building’s facade alongside ribbed metal cladding.

Christopher Ware, property director at Conygar, said: “The demand for student housing has never been greater, and PBSA plays a vital role in ensuring that students have access to high-quality accommodation without the need to restrict housing supply that is better suited for Nottingham residents.”

The new student block is the latest planning submission by developer The Conygar Investment Company, following last May’s approval for a new 250,000 sq ft biosciences campus on the northern side of the site.

Ware said: “Intergenerational living has been a core principle for our plans for The Island Quarter, and a healthy population of students is a crucial part of this mix. In a competitive marketplace, these well-designed plans put student experience at their heart, and we’re looking forward to seeing this phase move forward.

“This latest proposal is one of a series of planning submissions that are currently in the pipeline, building on the success of the first phases of the development at 1 The Island Quarter and Winfield Court.”

The scheme has been designed by DAY Architectural with planning, transport and environmental advice being provided by Axis.

David Jones, technical director at Axis, said: “As part of the evolving masterplan for The Island Quarter, this next phase of accommodation has been designed so that the proposed build can complement Winfield Court in design and function while diversifying the student living environments on offer.” For more information about the plans for The Island Quarter, including the overall masterplan, visit theislandquarter.com.

