SLR Consulting appoints Iain Lamb to newly launched transport planning arm in Scotland

SLR CONSULTING has appointed experienced transport advisor Iain Lamb to its Edinburgh-based team as the consultancy launches a new service offering for transport planning in Scotland.

Lamb brings almost 30 years of experience to the construction consultancy business and will be responsible for providing comprehensive transport advice to SLR’s portfolio of development clients in Scotland, and elsewhere across the United Kingdom.

“Sustainability and decarbonisation are top of the agenda when it comes to transport planning, combined with people’s changing travel patterns following the pandemic. I’m excited to guide our developer partners through their projects with SLR’s sustainability ethos at the forefront,” Lamb said.

Lamb and the wider Edinburgh-based SLR Consulting team will provide integrated transport and master planning advice along with OPEN colleagues as part of a new service offering.

“There’s a great agility within SLR and a significant number of projects in the transport and infrastructure market that we’re involved with, so it’s a very exciting time to join the company and contribute to its broader growth strategy,” Lamb added.

His previous work in transport planning consultancy includes roles with Mott MacDonald and Steer Davies Gleave. Lamb joins SLR following seven years with Edinburgh-based Transport Planning consultants.

With Lamb’s appointment, SLR Consulting equips itself with a broad experience of transport planning and enhances its ability to provide tailored transport planning advice in its role as trusted advisor to a wide range of clients.

SLR Consulting is a global leader in sustainability solutions. Initially starting out as a UK business 25 years ago, it now operates worldwide with more than 3,000 people delivering client solutions across six regions. For more information about SLR, visit www.slrconsulting.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals