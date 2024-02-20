SR Timber Move to larger terminal port

SR Timber has moved its timber import terminal base from Goole Docks, fifty miles up the Humber estuary to Immingham Docks. The move and new location provide more space for SR Timber’s increasing sales of timber construction products.

The Port of Immingham, also known as Immingham Dock is a major port on the east coast of England, located on the south bank of the Humber Estuary, just north of Grimsby, and is the UK’s largest port by tonnage, handling a wide range of cargoes.

The port is the perfect location allowing S R Timber greater flexibility and quicker shipments from their main sawmill supply partner based in Riga – Latvia. As they regularly hold stocks in excess of 20,000m3, the move also gives the business far more undercover and outside storage space. The investment in this new facility comes as the business further extends its product portfolio, holding a wider and increased stock range of all constructional timber products. Timber product lines range from specialised roofing timber dimensions, cedar shingles, structurally graded carcassing, and sheet materials to increasing volumes of their flagship product ‘Premium Gold’ a leading UK brand of fully graded roofing batten.

Shaun Revill, (pictured left on main photo) Trading Director and original co-founder of SR Timber, almost 20 years ago, said of this recent investment:

“We now have a new home for our timber products and sheet materials, and we’re excited and looking forward to many years of trading from our new base at Immingham.

We distribute the UK’s leading brands, specifically our trademarked Premium Gold graded roofing batten which is fully compliant with British Standards 5534. We have been delivering our Premium Gold batten for over 16 years and it has become a brand known for quality within the UK’s roofing sector, it is sustainably sourced and produced from slow-grown spruce and comes ‘Chain-of-Custody’ certified.

We have invested vast amounts of money, time and energy over our 20 years of trading and 16 years of delivering our Premium Gold graded batten, to become skilled and certified experts in our field. Our nationwide customers value that expertise and can rest assured and have complete confidence and peace of mind that in trading with S R Timber, you are dealing with professionals, individuals and a company you can trust and depend upon.”

