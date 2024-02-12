Telford based civil engineering and building contractor is celebrating 60 years of trading

‘Safety, Quality, Value and Production’, were the watchwords of Jim McPhillips, founder of McPhillips Wellington, words that continue to underscore the work of the company today as it celebrates sixty years of trading in 2024.

In the beginning it was all about digging footings and drainage for local house builders. This was followed by expansion during the 1980’s into larger industrial buildings for businesses moving into Telford. Further expansion saw complex civil engineering projects bearing the name of McPhillips on site banners.

Today McPhillips provides industry leading design, construction and development to the residential infrastructure, public civil engineering and building sectors throughout the Midlands, North West England and Wales. This diverse experience of civil engineering and building contracts provides a unique ‘single source’ solution.

McPhillips have always been based in Shropshire, the firm moved to its current purpose built headquarters at Hortonwood, Telford in 1989. Over the decades McPhillips has recognised the value to the business of directly employing its workforce. In contrast to a growing industry trend for subcontracting on a project by project basis, McPhillips employs over 240 personnel including a 170 strong in-house workforce for on-site labour, eighty percent of whom live within 20 miles of Head Office in Telford. Over 20% of McPhillips’s direct workforce began life as apprentices. Every year a fresh intake of apprentices are placed into suitable teams, each fulfilling genuine roles within the company, they receive a competitive wage whilst also studying towards an NVQ Level 2 in Construction Operations at Telford college.

