Timelapse video captures stunning £164m transformation of Barking estate

A leading construction and fit-out company has captured the dramatic transformation of a major estate in a three-minute timelapse film showcasing the incredible rejuvenation of the 1960s-built neighbourhood.

The film from Willmott Dixon shows remarkable footage of Barking’s Gascoigne East regeneration that sees a tired and outdated estate disappear to be replaced by high quality, environmentally friendly homes and recreational space for the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham’s direct delivery company Be First.

Willmott Dixon director Steve Kitchen, who led the team behind the transformation, said: “The video is a testament to the huge amount of work that’s gone into transforming a large 1960s-era residential area into a beautiful and vibrant new community with green space and a bustling playground. It’s four years of hard work condensed into a fraction of the time, bringing the project to life in a truly impactful way.”

The £164m phase two regeneration of Gascoigne East created 434 new homes and six retail units, as well as a large park and play area, a climbing wall and extensive planting and trees. The homes have been built around a landscaped internal courtyard and all properties have a balcony.

With Willmott Dixon committed to active travel in the area, 300 cycle spaces have also been included in the full Gascoigne East development.

Tim Porter, director of delivery at Be First, said: “This video brings to life the progress we’ve made across this phase of the Gascoigne neighbourhood since we began the regeneration project in 2019. When completed, over 2,800 homes will have been delivered across the entire neighbourhood. This project is part of our wider commitment to build 50,000 new homes by 2037 across the borough.”

Further emphasising the project’s focus on placemaking, affordability and sustainability, Tim said: “Providing large green spaces, below market rent options, and helping residents reduce their carbon emissions and energy bills are core to our vision for Gascoigne neighbourhood.”

Steve said: “This is the best way to capture for history what is happening across Gascoigne East, and the work to regenerate it into a modern, sustainable community that’s fit for the future, which we’re proud to be delivering in collaboration with Be First.”

Throughout the Gascoigne East phase two development, Willmott Dixon has breathed new life into the area with:

434 new homes: A mix of 191 affordable, 79 shared ownership, and 164 private for rent apartments, ensuring housing diversity for the community.

A mix of 191 affordable, 79 shared ownership, and 164 private for rent apartments, ensuring housing diversity for the community. Six retail units: Encouraging local business growth and fostering a vibrant neighbourhood atmosphere.

Encouraging local business growth and fostering a vibrant neighbourhood atmosphere. A spacious park and play area: Providing recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

Providing recreational opportunities for residents of all ages. A climbing wall: Adding a touch of adventure and fun for the community’s youngsters.

Adding a touch of adventure and fun for the community’s youngsters. Extensive planting and trees: A greener, sustainable environment with 181 trees along with 21,000 plants.

A greener, sustainable environment with 181 trees along with 21,000 plants. Landscaped internal courtyard: Offering a peaceful and inviting communal space for residents.

Offering a peaceful and inviting communal space for residents. Balconies for all properties: Bringing the outdoors in and enhancing the living experience.

Beyond the physical transformation, Willmott Dixon made a significant impact on the local community through various initiatives:

1,399 hours dedicated to supporting unemployed and young people into work from Barking and Dagenham.

Demonstrated a £78.6 million social return on investment delivered within 16 miles of the site.

Provided 29 work experience placements.

Provided 190 volunteering days.

