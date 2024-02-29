Winvic Secures Place on Warwickshire County Council Framework Contract for Highways, Structural and Civils Works

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects has been awarded a place on another public sector framework. The company has been selected as a contractor for Lot 5 of the Warwickshire County Council (WCC) Framework Contract for the Provision of Engineering and Construction Works.

Work under Lot 5 of the Framework will typically involve the construction – or the design and construction – of major highway, structural and other civil engineering works, including agricultural buildings and waste management site works. As well as operational competences, Health and Safety (H&S) and design credentials will be a key focus. Winvic’s exemplary safety record for its highways works delivery, it’s robust H&S cultural change programme – Doing It Right – as well as its tried and tested digital design and Net Zero construction capabilities are all substantial merits which helped the company to secure the Framework place.

Winvic’s team will initially spend time detailing compliance and operation processes and preparing for future projects. Winvic’s Social Value team will also be strategising and planning to deliver activities against the Themes, Outcomes and Measures (TOMs) set out by WCC.

Rob Cook, Director of Civils and Infrastructure at Winvic, said: “As always, the Winvic team worked exceptionally hard to demonstrate our credentials in the tender for Lot 5 of Warwickshire County Council’s Highways Framework and we’re delighted to be working with another county council. We have collaborated with the local authority previously when delivering projects within their boundaries and we’ll now build on that already strong relationship.”

“We’re delighted that WCC share our vision of putting the safety of the public and our workforce first, while balancing the speed of operations with budgets, and we aim to maintain our highways works zero per cent accident rate. Plus, with our long-standing commitments to social value, sustainability and innovation, we’re well placed to drive forward-thinking programmes, environmentally focused and Net Zero schemes that really make a difference to local people. The whole team is looking forward to delivering their first project under the highways Framework in Warwickshire.” For more information on Winvic, the company’s latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk. Join Winvic on social media – visit X (formerly Twitter) @WinvicLtd – and LinkedIn.

