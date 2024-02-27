WJ marks position as environmental leader

WJ Group, the leading road marking and highway safety company, has been recognised for its commitment to the environment after winning a Green World Award.

The business was awarded for its Driver Behaviour Scheme, which in the first year saw a 40% reduction in road incidents involving its team members. The scheme uses WJ’s vehicle telematics system to accurately review each driver’s performance, encouraging consistently high standards of driving.

The company analyses team members’ acceleration, speed, braking, driving style and fuel consumption, with rewards for the safest and most improved drivers. Upon introduction, the average WJ driver performance increased from 87.58% to 95.15%. Notably, WJ recorded a 40% drop in road incidents, as well as a 7.75% reduction in emissions in these early stages. Even more significantly, they have seen a continued increase in MPG, with a yearly average improvement of 21.91%.

Competing against more than 500 other nominations, WJ will discover which level of award they have won following the ceremony in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on 25 March. The company’s winning paper will then be published in The Green Book.

The awards are organised by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-political, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognising, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world. They are supported by the Environment Agency, the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, and other independent bodies.

Scott Logan, WJ Group Fleet and Engineering Director at WJ Group said: “At WJ, we are always looking for ways to be more sustainable, whether through the services we provide or our collaboration with the wider supply chain. The team continues to push boundaries when it comes to thinking about our impact on the environment, so it is fantastic to be recognised by the Green World Awards.

“Our Driver Behaviour Scheme is one of the many innovative programmes we have introduced to reduce our emissions. Being successful in the Green World Awards makes us hungrier to continue to find new ways for the UK’s highways industry to become more sustainable.” For more information, please visit www.wj.uk/sustainability.

