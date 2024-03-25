Barhale recommits to Anglian Water’s @one Alliance to deliver £2.6 billion package of investment over AMP8

Barhale is set to recommit to Anglian Water’s @one Alliance ahead of a new Asset Management Period (AMP8) for 2025 to 2030, in which the water company is proposing its largest ever package of investment.

The existing partners – Balfour Beatty, Barhale, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), MWH Treatment, SKANSKA and SWECO – have already delivered £1.3 billion in work, half of Anglian Water’s overall enhancement portfolio, so far in AMP7 (2020-2025).

For AMP8, Barhale will remain a full member in the @one Alliance from 1 April 2024, offering civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, complex infrastructure and tunnelling expertise alongside the Alliance’s other seven partners.

The @one Alliance is set to deliver a record £2.6 billion of the water company’s overall investment in AMP8, with much of this work specifically targeted at protecting and enhancing the East of England’s natural environment and providing resilience to climate change. This investment portfolio forms part of Anglian Water’s wider, record £9 billion proposed plans for AMP8, which will see a huge programme of much-needed investment across the East of England between 2025 and 2030.

James Haddon, Barhale’s Eastern Region Director said “Anglian Water is England and Wales’s largest water company by geographical area and has committed to an impressive programme to provide resilience, enable growth, improve ecological quality and become carbon neutral across the region. These are huge challenges and it is a testament to the @one Alliance’s success that it continues to set a benchmark for collaboration and innovation both within the water industry and beyond.

“We are very proud to have been a part of the @one Alliance since its launch in 2005 and to be extending that relationship through the next AMP.”

Jason Tucker, Director of Strategic Delivery and Commercial Assurance for Anglian Water, said: “The opportunity our next five-year regulatory period, AMP8, affords for Anglian Water and the @one Alliance to deliver on our purpose of bringing environmental and social prosperity to the region we serve is unprecedented.

“The scale of investment to enhance our environment and secure water supplies for future generations is massive and I’m delighted that our long-standing and successful @one Alliance will continue to help us deliver our capital investment programme in support of our growing region.”

Anglian Water was one of the first utilities to introduce an alliancing model to deliver its capital programmes across the East of England. Since the @one Alliance’s inauguration in 2005, the company’s approach has been held up as an exemplar as part of the Government’s Construction Playbook. A key aspect of this continued success has been the embedding of performance incentives around efficiency, carbon, innovation, ED&I and culture.

Ian Hutchinson, Managing Director of Anglian Water’s @one Alliance, said: “Alliancing in this way allows partners to reimagine traditional ways of working by encouraging innovative thinking, advancement of new technology, and collaborative working between partners. This flexibility means that the @one Alliance plays a crucial role in enabling Anglian Water to deliver large-scale investments to build its region’s resilience against climate change. “By combining the @one Alliance’s partners’ years of investing in innovation and efficient delivery, we’ve been able to decrease the total cost of our proposed AMP8 plans from £10bn to £9bn, a 10% reduction. We’ve already seen how successful and powerful a truly integrated and collaborative alliancing approach can be. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome back our much-valued partners, along with Binnies this AMP, to support us in delivering this much-needed investment for our region.”

