Caddick Completes Industrial Space at Unity Connect as Demand Soard in Yorkshire

Caddick Construction has completed building work for a new £14.4m warehouse facility in Doncaster on behalf of Waystone Hargreaves Land, meeting the growing demand for new state-of-the-art industrial facilities across Yorkshire.

Caddick’s build comprised the initial groundworks, including stabilisation, vibro piling and lifting of the site level by 1.5m. The project itself saw the construction of a steel portal framed and clad industrial warehouse building.

Totalling 191,000 sq. ft, the build also included 9,300 sq. ft office space over ground and first floors, together with associated service yard, car parking, landscaping and drainage infrastructure.

Forming part of a wider regeneration plan, Unit B sits within the dedicated employment area of the Unity Connect scheme, strategically located adjacent to junction 5 of the M18 motorway.

Achieving BREEAM Very Good, the scheme represents a huge investment by Waystone Hargreaves Land to regenerate the area, contributing to Doncaster’s growing business community.

Paul Dodsworth, Managing Director at Caddick Construction Group, comments: “This has been a brilliant development working with Waystone Hargreaves Land to transform this unused site into what will become a widely connected industrial corner of Doncaster.

“Delivering Unit B at Unity Connect is a great privilege for the Caddick team, and has provided us the opportunity to utilise our extensive expertise in building high quality and modern warehouses. We look forward to seeing how this project will help to shape the local community as it attracts new and growing businesses hoping to strengthen their operations at Unity Connect.”

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Caddick is delivering six modern industrial units at Leeds Valley Park on behalf of sister company, Caddick Developments. At Bradford’s One City Park scheme, Caddick is bringing to life Muse’s vision for the first office facility in the city for over two decades. Chris Metcalfe, Project Director at Hargreaves Land, comments: “We are very happy with the excellent quality of build and performance from Caddick Construction. Throughout the scheme, the contractor worked collaboratively with our stakeholders to deliver this successful project.”

