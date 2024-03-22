Council’s accelerated housing programme reaches halfway mark in under a year

Thanet District Council’s plans to buy or build at least 400 new affordable rented homes by 2027 are on track. Less than 12 months into the programme, over 200 properties have now been secured. When completed, these homes will be rented to local residents through the council’s housing register.

Under the ambitious plans first unveiled in July 2023, two new projects were identified that would provide the first 51 properties. This includes 41 homes at the Spitfire Green development at New Haine Road in Ramsgate.

This week the council reached a new milestone when it took ownership of 23 new homes for affordable rent at the Spitfire Green site. The new properties are a mix of houses and flats and have been built by Barratt David Wilson Kent.

The council is buying a further 18 homes at Spitfire Green, and expects the purchase to be completed within the next eighteen months.

Cllr Helen Whitehead, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This handover, and this milestone, marks an important step forward in our programme to deliver the new council homes desperately needed for our residents.

“We are tracking far ahead of our projected timeline for this programme and I’m delighted that we’re delivering faster than our initial plans indicated we would. Every home we bring onto the council’s books means that another family moves into secure and well-maintained housing.

“Housing is the very foundation of our community; when we provide the genuinely affordable housing residents need we know that we are providing far more than a roof and shelter; we are providing certain safety, security, and a solid base for residents and families to grow from in an often uncertain world. Our continual commitment to increasing the number of council homes available will relieve many of the pressures that residents currently face.

“To fully address our environmental commitments and the cost of living pressures on residents, only are these homes affordable, but they have also been built to stringent environmental standards. They all have energy performance certificates rated B, which minimises the ongoing cost to households of heating them, and very importantly, reduces their environmental impact. We have worked in close partnership with Barratt David Wilson Kent to both design and produce these homes, and I am extremely proud of everyone who has worked on our new housing strategy to deliver what our residents need.”

William Walsh, Managing Director for Barratt David Wilson Kent, comments: “We are committed to building high quality housing for a mix of tenures in Kent, and are particularly proud to expand our partnership with Thanet District Council. The agreement will deliver much needed housing for affordable rent in Ramsgate, meeting key local targets, and crucially providing much needed affordable housing to the community.

“Spitfire Green is our flagship scheme in Ramsgate, and we are continuing to invest in the local community through our ongoing commitments, including through our Section 106 commitment to support key local amenities, alongside creating much needed housing available to buy or rent affordably.” Residents who need affordable housing should register on Kent Home Choice, the council’s lettings system. Once registered, they can bid on suitable homes as they become available.

Find out more on the council’s website.

