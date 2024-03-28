Drone footage and timelapse show construction of first NHS National Rehabilitation Centre continues at pace

Newly-released drone footage, images and timelapse show progress of National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) due to open in 2025.

Construction of the first NHS National Rehabilitation Centre – a 70-bed purpose-built facility near Loughborough – continues to progress, with the concrete frame of the building almost complete.

The £105million NRC project aims to transform rehabilitation care, research, and training in the UK, and is due to open to patients next year.

This specialist facility combines NHS care with research and innovation from our two academic partners – the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University – and is part of the Government’s New Hospital Programme.

The Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate near Loughborough, already home to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre which opened in 2018, was carefully selected as the site for the NRC to bring together these two centres of excellence and drive rehabilitation standards both nationally and internationally.

The construction is being carried out by IHP, a joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine.

Ryan McCormack, Project Director for the Construction for the NRC programme, explained that an impressive amount of progress had been made in first six months of the build.

He said: “A huge amount of work over recent years has gone into the design, development and construction of the NRC, and the difference between where we were in September when we had just started the build, and where we are today is exciting. Our vision of the NRC is really taking shape.

“The build hasn’t been without its challenges – it’s always difficult trying to continue construction throughout the winter months.

“Inclement weather has impacted work due to high winds, excessive rain, and freezing temperatures, resulting in the rescheduling of concrete pours and preventing the use of cranes in these conditions, both of which are vital in the progress of construction of the main NRC frame.

“However, IHP continued to adapt their plans during the poor weather, and I’m pleased that we are on track to complete construction in Spring 2025.”

Drone footage shows the five main pavilions of the ground floor of the NRC – Facilities Management, the café and staff area, the innovation and education pavilion, patient zone and research pavilion, and the main gym and therapy space.

The latest footage also shows the progress of the first and second floors which are nearing completion – these will house the south-facing patient bedrooms overlooking the Leicestershire countryside, as well as some treatment spaces.

In addition, the onsite energy centre frame is almost complete and will be the first part of the NRC design to be built.

The design of the NRC uses modern methods of construction and will be highly energy efficient, with plans for the building to be carbon neutral to support the NHS ambition to be Carbon Net Zero by 2045.

Work continues to integrate the Smart Hospital design to make the NRC as digitally advanced as possible, with the capability to incorporate additional cutting-edge technology in the future.

Find out more about the construction of the NRC on our NRC website.

