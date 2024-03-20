ENA responds to the ‘Beyond 2030’ report

Responding to the publication of National Grid ESO’s investment plan, detailed in the report ‘Beyond 2030’, Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive, Energy Networks Association, said;

“This plan is an important step in upgrading our grid, which is vital if we are to support greater electrification, the use of more low carbon technologies and increase energy security. To reach our net zero goals we need to maximise the use of existing power infrastructure, operate this infrastructure flexibly and innovatively and build new infrastructure. Alongside this plan, electricity networks are spending and investing around £30bn over this price control period and undertaking the biggest programme of reforms in the history of the grid.”