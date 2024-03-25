Five colours you should consider for your bathroom in 2024

Deciding on a colour scheme for your bathroom has always been a tricky decision. There are a set of standard colours we never usually stray away from. And that’s with good reason really. We need calming tones and more natural shades for the space. After all, it’s one of the only areas of the house where you truly get time to yourself.

That said, colour trends do change every year. In fact, bathroom trends as a whole do, from the types and styles of tiles you use to the shape of the baths and sinks you fit. However, in this article we are going to stick to colour.

So, if you’re looking at redecorating your bathroom over the coming months, here are five colours you should potentially be considering…

Tranquil Blues and Greens

Tranquil blues and greens have always been a mainstay and that’s no different this year. Soft pastel shades all the way up to rich jewel tones, the hues of blues and greens can really evoke a sense of tranquility, promoting relaxation and wellbeing in the space we often need it most.

Consider incorporating different shades, such as seafoam green, aqua blue or dusty teal which can feel really refreshing, and allow you to escape the stresses of daily life in true comfort.

Warm and Earthy Neutrals

Neutral colours are returning as popular choices in 2024, providing our bathrooms with a timeless feel that suits every design style. Shades such as taupe, beige and warm greys can provide a perfect backdrop and create cosy and warm atmosphere.

Complementing those colours with bolder bathroom tiles is one option, while using materials like wood, rattan and stone can add a real organic and natural feel to your bathroom.

Bold and Dramatic Blacks

A little more out of the ordinary, we’re seeng more daring colours emerge in 2024, with black being a popular choice. While it may not promote relaxation as much as the colour schemes mentioned above, using dramatic blacks create a much more chic and sophisticated feel, adding luxury and elegance that can make a real statement.

You can use black for walls, tiles or on the cabinets to create striking focal points and add a real depth to your bathroom, particularly when paired with metallic accents such as gold, brass or copper.

Soft and Subtle Pinks

Until a few years ago, pastel pinks were a big no-no in bathrooms, harking back to rather dated periods. However, soft and subtle pinks have made a comeback in a big way and create a soft and delicate space.

Paired with neutral colours, pink can provide a sophisticated and relaxed look in a bathroom, while bolder shades like navy blue and green can help transform a bathroom into a place much more vibrant.

Rich and Moody Greens

Finally, moody and rich greens are adding real depth and drama to bathroom designs in 2024. From deep emerald tones to muted olive shades, the colours offer a sophisticated and luxurious palette that can be really inviting.

Using greens in the tiles or on walls can create a retreat-like vibe where you can really escape in a hot, soapy bath. A good option for a green bathroom is to pair it with the likes of marble, brass or timber to create a really elegant aesthetic and a truly contemporary bathroom space.