Fuel your knowledge at The Fire Safety Event

The Fire Protection Association will once again be attending the Fire Safety Event taking place in Birmingham this spring to assist fire safety professionals with achieving and maintaining the highest standards of fire safety management.
We look forward to welcoming you to our stand (5/A131), where will be showcasing some of the FPA’s most recent developments including our newly launched E-learning training courses, the new fire test and assessment method for external cladding systems (RISC 501), and the updated LPC Sprinkler Rules and related Technical Bulletins which are now available via a subscription. We are also pleased to confirm that global testing leader, UL Solutions will be co-located next to the FPA stand to support you with any enquiries you may have for our fire resistance testing collaboration.
Hear from the FPA’s Deputy Managing Director, Howard Passey
Arson: what can your business do about deliberate fire raising?
Wednesday 1 May 12:30 – 13:00
Fire Safety Leaders Summit
All businesses are potential targets for deliberate fire raising. This talk aims to raise awareness of the issue and present a range of measures that may be considered to assist business and property owners to reduce their arson risk. The measures outlined will be generic in nature and may be adapted for application in a wide spectrum of residential, commercial and industrial occupied premises.
Howard will also explore the relation of arson to your fire strategy and fire risk assessment. Many practical actions and measures can be taken to deter fire raising at little cost to a business so if you would like to learn more about this serious threat then, join this CPD-accredited talk. Attendees will be able to access a complimentary digital copy of the FPA’s RC48 Risk Control Guide: Arson prevention – the protection of premises from deliberate fire raising.
We look forward to seeing you there.
