‘Government has lost sight of bigger picture’: RIBA responds to Spring Budget 2024

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has responded to the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s 2024 Spring Budget.

RIBA President Muyiwa Oki said:

“With a General Election on the horizon, it’s no surprise that announcements aim to boost household budgets.

But the Government has lost sight of the bigger picture and missed a key moment to improve our buildings – especially our homes.

A weak economy, housing crisis and climate emergency demand urgent attention.

Millions of substandard, ageing homes are leaking energy and money. The government must bring forward a National Retrofit Strategy – a well-funded programme to boost the green economy, cut emissions and lower people’s energy bills.

Today’s investment in new housing is welcome, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed. Without more support, we will fail to deliver the number of high-quality, sustainable homes and places the country needs. A simplified, well-resourced planning system will not only address housing challenges, but boost sustainable development, grow the economy, and make people healthier and happier. It’s essential and long overdue. We will continue to work with the Government to create a better built environment for everyone.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals