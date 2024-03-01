Ground-breaking ceremony takes place for a £20 million Extra Care scheme in Kirklees, West Yorkshire

The ceremony which marked the start of construction was attended by representatives from Housing 21, Kirklees Council, Homes England and Robertson Group.

The development located off Kenmore Drive will comprise of 80 homes: 61 one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments, all of which will be available for social rent.

The £20 million Extra Care scheme is being delivered by Housing 21, a national leading provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care, in partnership with Kirklees Council. Homes England are providing a grant of over £7 million, Robertson Group are the main contractors working with Brewster Bye Architects.

Bridget Faughnan-Bing, Housing 21’s Development and Delivery Director said: “We are delighted to announce the start of construction on our first Extra Care scheme in Kirklees. The Extra Care scheme at Kenmore Drive will be a great addition to the housing choices for older people of modest means in the area.”

“This development will provide homes that will enable local older people to live independently for longer and still remain within the community that they know and love.”

Pictured left to right: Jon Liggett, Delivery Development Manager at Housing 21, Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, Clare Hemming, New Business Develop Manager at Housing 21, Councillor Jackie Ramsay, Cabinet Member of Health and Social Care (Statutory responsibility for adults) at Kirklees Council, Lisa Jones, Homes England and Jonathan Sizer, Regional Managing Director at Robertson Construction

Councillor Moses Crook, Cabinet Member for Housing and Highways said: “I am really pleased to see that works are about to start on Kenmore Drive. This is our fifth Extra Care scheme in Kirklees, including a scheme nearing completion at Ashbrow and building upon our existing schemes located in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike. This development will be another vital step in our ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, accessible housing in Kirklees.’’

Once open, the scheme will provide residents with a selection of modern communal spaces including a residents’ lounge, on-site café/bistro and hair salon, which will be available for use by the neighbouring community.

Jonathan Sizer, Regional Managing Director, Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands, commented: “With a focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of residents, the development will feature attractive facilities that allow independence while benefiting and connecting the local community. As delivery partner, we will ensure that we create quality homes and facilities that meet the needs and priorities of residents, staff and the wider community. This development will be an asset to Cleckheaton and marks our first project with Housing 21.”

CGI of scheme

The development is scheduled to complete in spring 2026.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals