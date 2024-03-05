IWD 2024 – Female Leaders Comment on Property Industry

Hend Maktari, Head of Sales at The Lucan:

“Over the past decade, London’s property industry has experienced notable progress towards inclusion and equality, with more diverse and female representation across all demographics in all roles.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the property industry has been forced to adapt to changes including the rise of overseas investors, evolving client demographics, and the ability to conduct business from virtually anywhere. These changes have led to a notably broader pool of talent entering the industry, including an increased number of women.

Despite these advances, challenges still persist. Outdated industry practises and insufficient support for women in senior positions continues to create a gap in the industry, hindering female progress and opportunity.

To move the sector forward, companies must prioritise supportive environments and challenge biases. There is still work to be done to ensure true equality in the industry.

The advice I would give to inspire the next generation of female leaders would be to believe in yourselves unapologetically and surround yourselves with people that are aligned with your own beliefs. Don’t be afraid to speak up and put yourselves forward, especially when encountering situations where you might feel compromised. It’s crucial for the next generation of young women to maintain self-confidence and never doubt their abilities, particularly when external pressures might try and hold them back.”

Helena Moyas de Forton, Managing Director, Head of EMEA and APAC, Christie’s International Real Estate:

“I’ve seen many exciting changes and increasing opportunities for women in the real estate industry over the last decade, including a rise in woman-owned brokerages and women in leadership positions. While these are positive steps, the industry must keep the forward momentum going by prioritizing equality and providing education and training to empower women.

My message to the next generation of female leaders would be, set your sights high and stay focused on your goals. There are many women in leadership roles in real estate in the UK – at Christie’s International Real Estate, a high proportion of our leaders are women. Let these women be your inspiration. Sharpen your market knowledge, negotiation and other leadership skills and know that the industry is changing, opening up an increasing amount of opportunities for us.”

**Helena Moyas de Forton is pictured...

