Leading development and construction company starts £1.2m expansion of Birmingham prep school

Work has begun on an exciting £1.2 million expansion of one of Birmingham’s best performing prep schools.

Two new state-of-the-art classrooms will be created at Hallfield School, on Church Road, in Edgbaston, alongside a new common room and male and female toilets.

Leading development and construction company The Wigley Group has been appointed to carry out the works, which will complete in the summer.

The project is part of an ongoing programme of investment at the school and adds to £4.5 million worth of funding over the last five years to enhance the educational experience for pupils of all ages.

Head Master Keith Morrow said: “This exciting new scheme will transform an underutilised building which was nearing the end of its natural life and will deliver state-of-the-art, first-class facilities for all pupils, ready for our new September intake.

“We were impressed with The Wigley Group’s vision and expertise to help us realise this project and are delighted to be working with them and watching the scheme take shape over the coming months.”

The works will see an existing building demolished to facilitate a striking, modern single-storey new building.

The two new classrooms will be interlinked by bi-fold partitioned doors which will allow the space to be used flexibly to create one large multi-use event room.

Key design features include a sawtooth roof with acoustic panelling and exposed beaming to complement the existing Georgian building.

Andy Higham, Construction Manager at The Wigley Group, said: “This is a fantastic project which will make a real difference to the school’s current and future pupils.

“We look forward to working with the school to deliver this prestigious scheme.”

Hallfield School, which celebrated its 145th anniversary in January, is one of the largest prep schools in the country and caters for more than 580 students between the ages 0-13.

The Wigley Group is an ISO 45001, 9001 and 14001 certificated company based in Southam, in Warwickshire, and is active in real estate investment, development and construction, as well as asset management of portfolios for both itself and commercial partners.

