London Sanctuary housing pay strikes intensify as repairs grind to halt

Cancellation of over 200 repair jobs from initial industrial action set to worsen as more strikes set

Pay strikes by London Sanctuary Housing repair workers are to intensify, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said yesterday.

Three days of strike action in late February and early March led to more than 200 repair jobs on Sanctuary Housing’s stock in London being cancelled, Unite understands.

A further five days of strike action in March will cause increased delays to Sanctuary’s repair schedule.

Around 50 repair workers, who are based in Hackney but carry out repairs across London, are striking over a four per cent pay rise imposed in 2023. This was a significant pay cut, as the real rate of inflation, RPI, at the time was 11.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sanctuary Housing revenues for last year stood at £943 million, with its surplus increasing by 73 per cent to £101.3 million. Sanctuary Housing’s CEO, Craig Moule, is paid £380,000 a year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Sanctuary effectively slashed the wages of its workers in one of the most expensive cities on earth during the worst cost of living crisis in living memory. Making matters worse, Sanctuary is refusing to even speak to the workers’ union, Unite.

“It is disgusting that an organisation with such a massive surplus and that pays its chief executive such a huge salary treats its workers in this way. Our members are absolutely right to strike and they have Unite’s complete backing for as long as it takes.”

Adding to tensions, is the fact that Sanctuary Housing has completely ignored the workers’ requests for their union, Unite, to be recognised and has locked them out of collective pay negotiations. Currently, Sanctuary Housing does not engage in pay negotiations with any union.

The workers will strike again on 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26 March. Industrial action will further escalate if the dispute is not resolved.

The strikes will impact scheduled and emergency repairs to Sanctuary Housing’s stock in London. Unite regional officer Matt Freeman said: “Sanctuary has needlessly escalated this dispute and caused disruption to its tenants by its appalling behaviour towards these workers. Our members’ resolve is rock solid – Sanctuary cannot keep burying its head in the sand. It needs to enter negotiations with Unite and put forward an acceptable offer.”

