NBS and RIBA to offer five more years of free, assessed CPD for industry professionals

Today, NBS, the UK’s leading specification platform, and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) have announced the signing of a renewed collaboration agreement, delivering free, high-quality specification-related Continuous Professional Development (CPDs) to the construction industry, for a further five years.
The continued partnership marks the 30th anniversary of the RIBA CPD Providers Network. Established in 1994 to support and promote CPD, it connects those working in the construction and design industry with partner construction product manufacturers and suppliers.
The agreement underscores the commitment to provide architects and other built environment professionals with highly relevant training and information, helping their ongoing competency and supporting quality throughout the built environment.
Each year, RIBA Chartered Members are required to achieve 35 hours’ worth of CPD, as part of their continual development. All manner of experts, from manufacturers to advisory bodies, make up the members of the RIBA CPD Providers Network, helping architects deliver the highest quality services to clients.
For RIBA members and other construction specifiers, the renewed collaboration means continued access to high-quality, RIBA-assessed CPD content, available in various formats, including in-house, online, or at RIBA CPD Expo’s and online events. All content undergoes a thorough assessment by RIBA and is designed to be trusted, helping to support safe and informed project specifications.
Part of the agreement includes investing in a new and improved website showcasing CPD materials. Launching later in 2024, it will be an intuitive, easy-to-use platform to connect specifiers with CPD material from RIBA CPD Providers Network members.
Commenting on the renewed partnership, Russell Haworth, CEO (UK & Ireland) at Byggfakta Group (NBS’ parent company) said: “In today’s climate, RIBA-assessed CPDs have never been more relevant. The RIBA seal of approval is a symbol of trust, so built environment professionals can be sure that the information they receive is accurate and informed.
“We’re proud to support RIBA for another five years in our joint mission to encourage specification brilliance and confidence when designing. CPDs make a huge contribution to ongoing learning and are needed more than ever to meet new regulations and standards.”
RIBA Chief Executive Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick MBE said: “Over the past 30 years, the RIBA CPD Providers Network has helped architects and many other built environment professionals to improve and maintain their competence through free, RIBA assessed specification CPD that they know they can trust. I am delighted to commit to five more years of this valuable partnership between RIBA and NBS. I look forward to harnessing our combined expertise to ensure the built environment sector maintains the highest standards of professional competence for the next five years and beyond.”
