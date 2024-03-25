Panattoni starts 644,000 sq ft net zero carbon logistics development in Sittingbourne

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has begun developing a 644,000 sq ft net zero carbon logistics park in Sittingbourne.

The development, called Panattoni Park Sittingbourne, comprises two units of 440,000 sq ft (S440) and 205,000 sq ft (S205). Panattoni acquired the 26-acre site in the fourth quarter of 2023 and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Panattoni Park Sittingbourne is targeting net zero carbon development with an expected BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’. Both units are to be developed with enhanced sustainability measures within the base specification, including the installation of roof-mounted photovoltaic panelling and electric vehicle charging points. The site has 5MVa of power available, with a further 1.35MVa of power generated from the use of the solar panelling totalling 6.35MVa of power across the park.

Panattoni Park Sittingbourne is strategically positioned between London and Dover, four miles north of junction 5 of the M2. The development provides convenient access to major national and international transport routes, with the port of Dover less than an hour away and easy connectivity to the M2, M20 and M25 motorways.

Alex Mitchell, Development Manager at Panattoni, said: “Panattoni Park Sittingbourne provides occupiers with high-quality, modern logistics space with significantly enhanced sustainability credentials. We are pleased to be under construction having purchased the site in September 2023 and look forward to delivering the units in the first quarter of 2025.

“The development of the site highlights our continued strategy to speculatively develop within under supply markets , capturing the sustained level of occupier demand for logistics assets with seamless connectivity to local, national and international distribution routes”.

Agents at Panattoni Park Sittingbourne are Avison Young, Savills and CBRE.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals