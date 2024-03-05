Rapid progress being made by Glencar on latest Baytree prime speculative development in Leeds

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today celebrated the rapid progress it is making onsite for Baytree to mark the erection of the steel frame and cladding going onto the first unit of 145,476 sq ft under construction at a prime industrial/logistics development in Leeds.

The development, being marketed as Baytree Leeds is situated 3 miles southeast of Leeds City centre and will comprise of 3 prime industrial/distribution units of 76,285 (unit 1), 145,476 sq ft (unit 3) and 329,583 sq ft (Unit 2). Units 1 and 3 are under construction currently and are due to be completed by the 3rd Quarter of 2024. Unit 2 is being promoted as a build to suit opportunity.

Baytree Leeds offers a best-in-class specification, built to BREEAM “OUTSTANDING”, EPC – “A” and WELL Ready standards. The development comes with the latest Baytree Edge innovations focusing on 4 key areas:

A suite of technology enabled features and innovations

Designed with maximum flexibility for future uses

Clean air, water, soil and energy

Health and wellbeing of building users

Commenting on the project Glencar CEO, Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Baytree Leeds represents the third project we have worked on together for Baytree following successful outcomes in Milton Keynes (Fenny Lock) and more recently the 1M sq ft multi-award winning Logistics Campus for Rhenus Logistics in Nuneaton.

Baytree are true pioneers in technology enabled, sustainable development designed with maximum flexibility for future uses and Glencar are proud to be a supporting partner on that journey. The buildings we are constructing are some of the most sustainable ever seen in the UK featuring clean air, water, soil and energy at their core together with the health and well-being of the future workforce a core component.

This prime development in Leeds will be a further example of that and developed to the highest standards and specification. It is targeted to be BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ EPC-A and we’ve assembled an outstanding team onsite to deliver it.”

To celebrate the excellent progress being made a key construction milestone event was held onsite attended by VIP’s from both Baytree and Glencar together with the full professional team. To see some images from the occasion together with exclusive drone footage across the development click.

Baytree Leeds is located within the Stourton interchange Industrial area, approximately 3 miles southeast of Leeds city centre. The Leeds Rail Freight Terminal lies immediately to the north of the site and a purpose-built Royal Mail depot is immediately to the east.

The scheme has a strategic significance due to its proximity to Junction 7 of the M621 motorway, located immediately to the north-west which links in to the M62 for destinations north and west, and to the M1 motorway heading south. The A639 trunk road provides a link through to Junction 44 of the M1 motorway approximately half a mile to the east. The M1 motorway (north) provides links through to North Yorkshire and the North East of England.

Major occupiers close by include Royal Mail, Sheffield Insulation Group, Tuffnells Express Parcels, ARLA Foods, CEMEX, Kloeckner Metals, Steaper Group and First Direct.

For further information please visit www.baytree-leeds.com