Rooftop climate control technology: Lennox Evio reaches new heights.

Lennox announces the launch of Evio, the latest generation of air-cooled rooftop units at Mostra Convegno in Milan. Excellent flexibility, high seasonal efficiency, low CO2 footprint and intuitive control, means that managers of commercial buildings will enjoy notable gains in their climate control projects with the new Lennox Evio rooftop platform.

A rooftop climate control system is an easy and simple way of providing air-conditioning: an all-in-one unit with plug-and-play installation. As an economic, environmental-friendly, and highly adaptable system, the exciting new Lennox Evio takes this concept to new levels. It represents a sustainable and responsible rooftop solution that will provide years of energy-efficient performance in buildings that include shopping malls, food retail premises, restaurants, and logistics and storage facilities.

Modularity and flexibility

As visitors to Stand 9 U29 at MCE 2024 will discover, central to the advantages of this modular product is its great flexibility between airflow range and power capacity, providing the optimal solution for a wide range of building types and applications. All the air flow configuration a customer could want – regarding supply, return, exhaust and fresh air – is available. In fact, the new Lennox Evio offers improved supply air flow up to 49,500 m3/h. Further improvements include wider outdoor operating limits from -19°C to +48°C, and better thermal and acoustic insulation via a 50 mm thick double-skin panel of injected PU foam.

Seasonal efficiency exceeds Ecodesign Directive requirements.

With ⴄsH up to 168% and ⴄsC up to 207%, the new Evio rooftop systems exceed by far the seasonal efficiency requirements (SCOP 125%/ SEER 138%) of the Ecodesign Directive.

A major benefit of the high-performance Lennox Evio is energy-efficiency, driven by several advances that include a new electronic expansion valve, a multi-scroll tandem compressor and full EC fan motor technology for variable airflow control. As a result, this high-capability rooftop system offers eye-catching seasonal efficiencies in both cooling and heating (up to A+). For cooling, a new hydrophilic coil helps ensure an impressive 27% rise in SEER (average across the range) compared with the existing Lennox eBaltic rooftop system, while for heating SCOP is up 18%.

“We have performed TCO [total cost of ownership] calculations comparing models of the same thermal capacity,” says Aurélie Pages, Marketing Senior Manager at Lennox EMEA. “Operating 24/7 for 15 years in a climate such as France, users of the Evio can expect to save up to €35,800 [model dependent] in energy costs” , she continues.

Reduced CO2 footprint

Reduced energy consumption of course contributes to low CO2 footprint, with further support arriving from the use of R32 refrigerant. This low-charge (30% less), low-GWP (Global Warming Potential), Pfas-free refrigerant is safe for both the environment and people. In combination, Lennox EMEA proprietary coil technology and R32 refrigerant means the new rooftop range has a very limited CO2 footprint, with validation provided by environmental protection organisation PEP Eco passport.

Intuitive Control

To ensure ultimate comfort at the touch of a button, the Lennox Evio features a modern user interface for total control of the building’s climate. Newly available options for the eCLIMATIC controller include an attractive 7” touchscreen multi-unit display and a service web HMI (human-machine interface) in support of easier commissioning and maintenance.

Available in improved cooling and heating capacities of 25-250 kW, the Lennox Evio comes in various circuit/coil concepts based on a different combination of compressors and indoor/outdoor fans to suit the application. Lennox EMEA will have a team of experts available at MCE 2024 to discuss any applications or challenges.

