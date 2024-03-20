The 55 Group becomes Pagabo Group following rebrand

THE 55 Group – a market-leading built environment software and services business – will now be known as Pagabo Group, with a new group identity taking the lead from the group’s most widely-recognised service, Pagabo.

The move comes as the company celebrates its biggest year to date, reporting growth across its four key brands – Pagabo, Sypro, Loop, and Tequ.

Pagabo Group has enjoyed a fantastic 12 months with key metrics like project value and volume, and employee numbers increasing, the second of which actually doubled in size since March 2020. Recruitment is only set to continue for the group too, with a number of roles currently live and more due later this year.

Procurement framework provider Pagabo also enjoyed increased framework output and throughput, thanks to several significant framework offerings hitting key milestones. This includes introducing a dedicated mechanical and electrical solutions framework, as well as announcing the renewal of its biggest framework covering professional services providers and a brand-new offering specifically for decarbonisation schemes – both of which are set to announce successful suppliers in the next month.

Simon Toplass, Group CEO

Simon Toplass, group CEO for Pagabo Group, said: “While our name is changing, the way in which we work and the service we provide will continue to adapt to the needs of our clients and customers. We are immensely proud of our industry-leading reputation, whether that be procuring construction works, managing contracts and asset risks, evaluating social impact or improving learning processes, we are focused on creating simplicity and efficiency for our clients – and on giving back.

“What we do with Pagabo’s frameworks is a prime example of this. As that business grows, so does the amount of money returned to the contracting authorities of our frameworks – allowing them to put the money from those rebates into key causes like funding dedicated mental health resources or free school meals in schools to creating life-changing opportunities to disadvantaged pupils.

“The success of the past year is testimony to the hard work and dedication of our growing staff base, as well as the quality of the services we offer. It has allowed us to put more staff benefits in place, looking after those that really drive forward our success. This includes private pension and healthcare schemes as we continue to move with the times and ensure supporting those who drive our success is central to our culture.”

Pivotal changes in the past year have resulted in the best revenue year to date for Sypro’s Contract Manager, with an increasing number of organisations utilising the product and multi-million-pound revenue growth, which is forecasted to skyrocket in the next year.

Elsewhere Sypro’s Risk Manager has enjoyed significant growth in its customer base with the newer product offering seeing continued uptake from key new clients across multiple sectors, including numerous educational facilities and household names like Queen’s Park Rangers Football Club.

Social value software and consultancy provider Loop also expanding its client base significantly across new sectors. Its economists played a key part in the development of the National Social Value Standard measurement framework, developing more than 800 metrics for the accurate reporting of social impact for businesses. Success was further driven through a bespoke version of its software tool specifically for the rail industry – developed in collaboration with the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), with funding from Network Rail.

Simon added: “The growth seen particularly across Sypro and Loop’s products shows the appetite across multiple markets for a digital-first approach to streamline and simplify what are complex activities – all aiming to make clients lives easier. Our platforms are designed to coordinate with each other, creating a truly end-to-end journey and providing clients with an industry-leading service that we continue to constantly review and improve to bring added value to everyone we work with and beyond.”

For more information about Pagabo Group and its brands, please visit pagabogroup.com.

