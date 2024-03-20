The Arch Company appoints Glencar to undertake £2.5M railway arches restoration project

Development on America Street, SE1 will see the renovation and redevelopment of four railway arches into new repurposed spaces suitable for a range of uses.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has confirmed that it has been appointed by new customer The Arch Company –to redevelop four railway arches situated on America Street, SE1.

The project will see the renovation and revitalisation of the existing arches into space designed for businesses to thrive. The scope of works encompasses demolition, groundworks, fire rated façade installation, waterproofing, a new substation and extensive sustainable fit-out.

The investment will breathe new life into neglected spaces and provide a blank canvas for restaurants, cafes, bars, and other leisure businesses looking to contribute to the local community and economy.

The redevelopment is part of The Arch Company’s £200m development plan, Project 1000, which aims to bring a thousand empty or derelict spaces into use across England and Wales by 2030.

Works onsite commenced during February and are expected to be completed by the summer.

Commenting on the appointment, Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are very happy to be working for The Arch Company for the first time and to be working on the revitalisation of these historic viaduct structures into repurposed spaces for business to develop and thrive.

In restoring these arches, a key priority set out in the project scope was to deliver a development that meets today’s ever increasing high sustainability standards. Energy efficient elements of the restoration will also include the re-lining of all arch spaces, new insulated floor slabs suitable for restaurant use and the installation of new LED lighting and glazed front infills”

We look forward to working closely with the full project team and once again seeing our special projects team at work”.

Craig McWilliam, CEO at The Arch Company, said: “We’re investing £2.5m into these spaces to provide much needed additional commercial space suitable for leisure use. Repurposing these arches is part of our ongoing programme to create fit for purpose spaces in which businesses can thrive. Glencar’s special project division comes with a significant pedigree and we look forward to seeing them in action”.

