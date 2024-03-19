Three New Appointments to Supply Chain Sustainability School Board

The Supply Chain Sustainability School, a leading online platform dedicated to promoting sustainable practices within supply chains, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new distinguished members to its Board of Directors. The new appointees bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will strengthen the School’s mission of enabling a sustainable built environment through knowledge and collaboration.

Joining the board are:

Aled Williams – Aled, currently Executive Director: Innovation & Partnerships at University College of Estate Management, brings three decades of experience working in Higher Education, having held previous roles at Salford University, LJMU and the Higher Education Academy. With substantial leadership experience in Built Environment education, he has been instrumental in driving forward innovative developments within the discipline and industry. He applies his leadership and strategic capabilities within the Executive Team; aiming to have a positive effect through engagement, education and collaboration to contribute to a more sustainable built environment. Aled supports, connects and interacts with a wide variety of stakeholders to actively influence (and be influenced by) communities to inform institutional and national policy and practice.

Aled commented, “I am honoured to join the Supply Chain Sustainability School Board. Their compelling vision to deliver a more sustainable built environment is inspirational. I am eager to contribute towards shaping a more productive, innovative and sustainable sector; catalysing more engagement and partners.”

Mandy Messenger – Mandy, with 34 years in construction, currently serves as Managing Director of Advanté, having held various leadership roles. She previously pioneered the Oasis welfare brand and now focuses on Advanté’s sustainable growth. Mandy is also dedicated to fostering the next generation of industry leaders and igniting transformative initiatives, actively participating in SECBE prestigious Innovative Future Leadership Programme (IFLP).

Mandy commented on her appointment: “Having been an active Partner in the Supply Chain Sustainability School for the last eight years, I’m honoured to be joining the Board. With a passion for all things sustainability and bringing SME perspective, I aim to support increased engagement from the smaller companies, who make up a large part of the supply chain.”

Ben Stone – With 20 years of sustainability experience, Ben currently serves as Group Head of Environmental Sustainability at Kier Group. With a proven track record of integrating sustainability into business strategies, he plays a critical role in strategy evolution and enhancing ESG disclosure. As Chair of the Board of Trustees at Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, and a NED of Wildscapes, Ben offers a robust understanding of purpose-driven organisational governance.

Ben commented, “Being appointed to the board of the Supply Chain Sustainability School is a privilege. It’s a great opportunity to weave my passion for sustainability into the fabric of the construction industry. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves, collaborate with fellow visionaries, and drive meaningful change towards a future where every link in the chain reflects our commitment to our people, our places and our planet.”

The Supply Chain Sustainability School is dedicated to equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to build resilient and environmentally responsible supply chains. The addition of these individuals to the Board of Directors underscores the School’s commitment to driving meaningful progress in sustainability practices.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aled, Mandy and Ben to our Board of Directors,” said Hilary Hurrey, Head of the Supply Chain Sustainability School. “Their diverse backgrounds and deep expertise will be invaluable as we continue to empower our members and Partners to integrate sustainability into their operations.”

