Truline Designs for the senses – Stunning, new community hub launches as a day to night, sensory venue

The latest in a long line of construction, fit out and design projects for Manchester Metropolitan University has been completed by Wigan based Truline Construction and Interior Services Ltd.



A new, community hub for the Student Union at MMU’s Birley campus, Unit One, been innovatively designed and built by Truline. Unit One is a project for MMU that has been designed to appeal to all senses while ensuring it was a place that was fit for purpose, welcoming and encourages a longer dwell time.



The venue aims to be a destination for both students and local residents and changes from a café during the day to a bar venue in the evening with live entertainment.



The designers chose contrasts of texture with reclaimed timber on the front of the counter / bar and tactile fabric in colour pops for the soft furnishings. The fluted back of the banquette seating area is covered in a vibrant blue fabric and the contrasting textures beg to be touched.



Acoustics have been carefully considered within the design. Bright yellow, geometric felt light fittings work with the planting scheme and acoustic wood slat wall to help ensure the sound is comfortable whether that’s day time or evening.



The ceiling is a feast for the eyes with the exposed air vents, ducts and piping creating an industrial feel. Aesthetically pleasing LED light tubes have been added for further interest to keep the eyes engaged.



Bright yellow, which matches the geometric light fittings, was chosen for the tiling to reflect the university brand colours and this is contrasted with orange and blue pops of colour on the chairs.



The venue itself takes care of the smell and taste sensory experience with the delicious aroma of freshly ground coffee striking guests as soon as they walk in, and the homemade cakes, pastries and other snacks tempt the taste buds.





Mike Hyde, Managing Director, from Truline Construction, commented: “This project is the latest with our longstanding client, MMU. We have been a trusted partner since 2016, working collaboratively with MMU to successfully deliver planned maintenance and refurbishment projects in excess of £12m during this period. Unit One was our first design project for the Student Union at MMU and hugely enjoyable. Our project team worked hard to ensure the space was delivered on time and within budget. Ultimately, we are proud to have created an attractive and inviting space for staff, students and local Hulme community residents to enjoy.”



The practicalities of a day to night venue are also considered by the Truline Construction team. This includes dozens of plug sockets for remote working, a range of seating from more formal upright areas for dining, comfy chairs to lounge in and variety of options for work spaces. The option to sit at high breakfast bar stools also changes the energy within Unit One. Seating in the large windows makes the most of the natural light while the view is softened with hanging plants to add a level of privacy to those seats.



The lighting can also be altered to have a huge impact of the mood and reflect the time of day or night transforming it totally from casual coffee shop into buzzing bar.



Louise White, head of finance and performance, from MMU: “Truline Construction totally understood the look and feel of what we were looking for and have created a welcoming space that feels part of MMU and is also a destination for local residents. It was key to create a space that supports a circular economy and encourages longer dwell time whether that’s for work or pleasure. Both have been perfectly catered for and since opening it’s been a hugely popular venue.”



Truline Construction is a leading commercial interior design and construction provider and is a living wage employer. Employing over 50 people in the north west, Truline offers a full service from design to installation.





