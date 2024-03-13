UN recognition for Reynaers’ sustainability strategy

Reynaers Aluminium UK has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting environmental initiatives and regulations following the company’s global sustainability strategy being recognised by the United Nations.

The UN has awarded Reynaers Group the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) Pioneer label for its ambitious sustainability work. Through the international certificate, the UN recognises companies that have adopted effective current and long-term sustainability initiatives.

Since 2022, all the company’s long-term sustainability commitments and goals have been documented in its sustainability strategy Reynaers Act, focusing on reducing carbon emissions in both direct and indirect operations.

Whilst the recently released consultation documents relating to the Future Homes Standard revisions in 2025 has given the industry mixed news, Reynaers continues to underline its commitment to developing innovative solutions to support sustainable building design. This includes creating systems with improved thermal efficiency and increasing the number of Cradle to Cradle products it manufactures.

Technical Director at Reynaers Aluminium UK, John McComb is also the company’s sustainability champion, which sees him take an active part in developing systems that are fit for the future demands of the UK market, including leading the technical team in adapting European systems to meet UK specifications.

He said: “It’s great to see the work that Reynaers is doing to support more sustainable practices, and to create systems that will support sustainable building design, recognised at such a high level.

“Reynaers is committed to testing, innovation and constantly improving the performance of its windows, doors and façade systems, including thermal efficiency. With a team of technical experts both at the global headquarters and here in the UK, the company is continually working to reach its sustainability goals – and those of the wider UK and global communities, including upcoming changes to building legislation.

“This approach is evident in the latest generation of Reynaers’ products, created with sustainability in mind, including the MasterPatio sliding door, which is Cradle to Cradle certified and made with recycled materials; and the MasterLine 8 and 10 systems, which offer Passive House levels of insulation without compromising on aesthetics. “Through Reynaers Act, we lay out our commitment to a more sustainable way of working and this recognition is another step forward.”

