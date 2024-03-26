Wintech wraps up Eden Project

Wintech are proud to share that A3 New Bailey, often referred to as Eden, has been completed.

Enveloping the unique building, located in Salford, is Europe’s largest living wall which bears 350,000 plants of 32 different species, designed to achieve net zero operational Carbon. Accredited by BREEAM as Outstanding and by the UK Green Building Council, Eden demonstrates the potential of putting net zero ambitions at the heart of design.

The façade is predominately formed from a living wall and aluminium panels, mounted to an aluminium secondary frame tied to the backing wall, which consists of an insulated lightweight steel framing and sheathing board. The living wall creates a rainscreen with punch hole glazing in the form of a thermally broken aluminium curtain wall screens, with double glazed insulating units.

Wintech Director James Emery commented: “We were engaged by the English Cities Fund to provide façade engineering consultancy services on the façade design and construction for A3 New Bailey. Being involved with a project that is both eye-catching but also sustainability-minded is a real privilege.

“Eden is designed to achieve net zero operational carbon, being accredited by BREEAM as outstanding, in addition to possessing an EPC A and a NABERS 5.5 rating (the highest possible) by the UK Green Building Council, while the built-in biodiversity will reduce air pollution and minimise urban heating. The living wall is a testament to the idea of sustainable design, encompassing both low embodied and operational carbon, and how these practices can be used for centrepiece buildings in the road towards net zero.”

