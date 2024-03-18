Wootton Science Park unveils £35 million masterplan for new SME science and tech lab space and amenities

Hartwell Plc, the automotive and property development company, has unveiled emerging designs to deliver new carbon efficient lab and workspace buildings for small and medium sized science and technology companies and amenities at Wootton Science Park to the south-west of Oxford.

Hartwell has owned the park since 1975 and built the first office building in 2005. It has recently practically completed Origin, a two-storey CL2 laboratory building.

The proposed £35 million Scott Brownrigg-designed masterplan will deliver circa 106,233 sq ft (9,869 sq m) across five new commercial buildings along with connected amenities and facilities for future employees and the surrounding community, which will include high quality landscaped areas, secure bike storage, a bistro and gym.

The landscape architecture and ecology designs have included carefully planned green spaces, sustainable features, and intentional coexistence with the surrounding natural environment. Cycle storage and car parking will be provided in accordance with the highway’s authority.

James Hilton, property director, Hartwell Plc said: “With an unprecedented increase in the University of Oxford’s spinout companies involved in life sciences, quantum, AI, sustainability and more, we believe that the park’s future lies in answering the demand for high-quality grow-on lab and workspace and providing amenities to not only support those working here in their innovation and discovery, but also the wider community.

“Our masterplanning work has focused on creating a well-rounded environment that caters to both physical and social needs, enhancing the working environment, and promoting wellbeing for all those who work here and visit.

“The masterplan in both the construction and occupation phases will deliver jobs while fostering innovation and creating a new place for the whole community. We encourage the community to find out more about our plans and to have their say.”

The public consultation opens online on Monday 18 March 2024 until Thursday 18 April 2024. An in-person public consultation event is to be held on Thursday 21 March 2024 from 4pm to 8pm in Origin at Wootton Science Park.

Wootton Science Park is accessed by the A420 or A34 and is well located for Oxford, the county’s many science and business parks.

The consultant team is Scott Brownrigg, Gerald Eve, IMA, Macfarlane and Associates, Aspect Ecology and Hoare Lea.

View the exhibition boards and have your say: www.wootton.science/haveyoursay

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals