Aldi Reveals Priority London Locations for New Stores

Aldi has disclosed its list of priority locations in London where it aims to open new stores, as part of its ambitious expansion plans across the UK. The supermarket chain recently announced its intention to operate 1,500 stores nationwide, with a particular focus on areas within the M25 due to high demand.

In a bid to bolster its presence in London, Aldi has committed £500 million to open approximately 100 new stores within the M25 region. The identified priority locations include:

Barnet

Beckenham

Bromley

Chelsea

Chiswick

Hackney

Highbury

Kensington

Notting Hill

Richmond

Walthamstow

Wanstead

Winchmore Hill

To facilitate the search for suitable properties, Aldi is offering a finder’s fee to property agents who recommend previously undiscovered sites. The finder’s fee amounts to 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Aldi’s criteria for potential sites include a minimum size of 20,000 sq ft for standard stores, with approximately 100 dedicated parking spaces. Preferably, these sites should be situated on main roads with good accessibility and visibility. Additionally, Aldi is seeking smaller locations to accommodate its Aldi Local format, which typically range around 5,000 sq ft in size.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, emphasized the company’s commitment to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to all Londoners. Neale stated, “The locations we’ve identified are areas where there is significant demand for our stores. We are dedicated to investing in these areas to ensure that our quality products and unbeatable prices reach as many people as possible.”

Aldi’s expansion plans underscore its determination to provide affordable groceries to consumers across London, addressing the need for accessible and reasonably priced food options in underserved areas of the capital.